Hope fades as Fortnite leaks claim Death Star's imminent arrival

According to the most recent Fortnite leaks, the Death Star from Star Wars is slated to arrive in-game soon. This is a huge (and terrifying) moment for fans of the franchise. This planet-killing monstrosity has been the stuff of legend (and nightmare), depending on who you're rooting for.

First seen in Episode IV: A New Hope (should have been called "Nope"), the Death Star is the Empire's last resort to beat the Rebels. With the ability to destroy entire planets, rebellions could be quelled quite literally with a single blast from the Death Star's Superlaser.

Based on the information provided by leakers @SpushFNBR and @KPMisParrot, a Death Star is potentially coming to Fortnite. It is not expected to shoot its Superlaser at the island, but it will serve as a terrifying reminder that the Empire is never truly defeated. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The leak comes from a reliable source but is subject to change and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks state the Death Star is likely to make a terrifying appearance as a teaser for Chapter 6 Season 3

Based on what we know, the Death Star will appear in-game sometime after the live event for Chapter 6 Season 2 ends. This could be immediate or occur over a few days. The Death Star could come closer to the island over time. This has been done for other live events, so it would arguably be the most logical approach that Epic Games could take.

As for whether or not the Death Star will stay in-game for Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars-themed) is unknown. It could be kept as an in-game visual aid to highlight the theme of the next season, but it is doubtful if it will serve any purpose. It would be rather cool to see the Death Star fire its Superlaser, but given how popular it is, the island would likely be destroyed.

Nevertheless, Epic Games is known for thinking out of the box, and we could see another live event next season wherein the Death Star gets blown up. It would also be a major throwback to Operation: Sky Fire, when players were tasked with destroying The Cube's Cradle.

We could expect more leaks to appear in the coming days. Hopefully, these will give us a clearer picture of what to expect.

