Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is finally here, and fans seem to love it so far. This time, the island has been completely taken over by Star Wars, with the season titled Galactic War. This season brings exciting content from all three Star Wars trilogies, from new weapons to iconic skins. The game has uploaded three official blogs, each having unique information about the new season.

Ad

With constant weekly updates planned throughout the season, this might be one of Fortnite’s shortest but most ambitious seasons yet. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Everything you need to know

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

New skins

Star Wars Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The Star Wars Battle Pass includes both free and premium skins. You can purchase it for 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew, which also includes the LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Passes. Here are the Battle Pass skins:

Ad

Trending

Apprentice Evie

Poe Dameron

Wookiee Team Leader

Emperor Palpatine

General Grievous (Arrives later in the game)

Other Star Wars-themed bundles that are not part of the Battle Pass but arrive on the same day are:

Star Wars + Porsche 911 GT3 RS : Comes with Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Phasma-themed Car Decals.

: Comes with Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Phasma-themed Car Decals. Star Wars Crocs

Mace Windu Outfit

Darth Jar Jar Outfit

New weapons and items

New Blaster Rifles in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Twelve Star Wars weapons and a Medallion will arrive on the first day of the season:

Ad

DL-44 Blaster Pistol

CR-2 Heavy Blaster

ACP Scatter Blaster

BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster

DLT-19 Blaster Rifle

IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle

A280-CFE Blaster Rifle

Thermal Imploder

DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle (Unvaulted)

(Unvaulted) E-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)

(Unvaulted) F-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)

The new boss on the Fortnite map is Captain Phasma, who drops the following items when defeated:

Phasma’s F-11D Blaster

Phasma’s Blaster Medallion

Other weapons and items that will arrive later in the season are:

May 15, 2025: Wookie Bowcaster, CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster

Wookie Bowcaster, CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster May 22, 2025: Amban Sniper Rifle, WESTAR-34 Dual Blaster Pistols, Mandalorian Jetpack.

Ad

In terms of mobility, we have the TIE Fighters that come with an onboard blaster weapon.

New locations

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 map (Image via Epic Games)

Four new Star Wars-inspired locations will appear on the Fortnite map:

Ad

First Order Bass

Outpost Enclave

Resistance Base

Vader Samurai's Solitude

Considering that we are getting weekly content updates, more named locations or landmarks could arrive in the future.

New bosses

As usual, the new season has multiple bosses. Each boss drops a special item upon dying, which can't be found anywhere else on the map. Here are the two new bosses of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:

Darth Vader Samurai: Drops a red Lightsaber and grants the Force Saber Throw skill.

Drops a red Lightsaber and grants the Force Saber Throw skill. Captain Phasma: Drops the Mythic Phasma's F-11D Blaster and Phasma's Blaster Medallion.

Ad

All major update dates

The official Star Wars account on X has revealed the date and title of all major updates that will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:

May 2, 2025: Imperial takeover

Imperial takeover May 8, 2025: The Pull of the Force

The Pull of the Force May 22, 2025: Mandalorian Rising

Mandalorian Rising May 28, 2025: Star Destroyer Bombardment

Star Destroyer Bombardment June 7, 2025: Death Star Sabotage

There could be some minor updates and hotfixes in between, too.

Competitive changes

Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 will be played on May 10 (Image via Epic Games)

Various competitive changes and new tournaments are set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Popular streamers like Clix, Bugha, Loserfruit, and Lachlan will get their very own FNCS Icon Cups to celebrate the upcoming Pro-Am 2025 tournament. Here are the upcoming tournaments and rewards:

Ad

Clix FNCS Icon Cup (May 3, 2025): Champion Clix Outfit, Sweatin' Spray

Champion Clix Outfit, Sweatin' Spray Bugha FNCS Icon Cup (May 5, 2025): Champion Bugha Outfit, Sweatin' Spray

Champion Bugha Outfit, Sweatin' Spray Lachlan FNCS Icon Cup (May 7, 2025): Champion Lachlan Outfit, Sweatin' Spray

Champion Lachlan Outfit, Sweatin' Spray Loserfruit FNCS Icon Cup (May 8, 2025): Champion Loserfruit Outfit, Sweatin' Spray

The FNCS Showdown Cups will be held for players in Divisions 1 and 2 of the FNCS 2025 season. These trio events will not impact the FNCS Major rankings but will offer cash prizes. Moreover, the Console Victory Cash Cups will return for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players, allowing them to win cash rewards.

Ad

The Ranked Cups start on May 13, 2025, and will reward the top performers with the Elite Zadie Outfit. Additionally, earning 50 points in any Ranked Cup unlocks the Ranker’s Death Star Umbrella.

The biggest addition is that players will now earn XP while playing tournaments. This means that the longer you survive, the more XP you gain, which will help you climb the Battle Pass tiers faster. Another interesting addition is the return of the Simple Edit feature in tournaments.

Ad

Twitch Drops and free rewards

The Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops will reward players for simply watching their favorite streamers play the game on Twitch between May 2, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time and May 5, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time. Here are the rewards:

Watch 15 minutes: Galactic Duel Loading Screen

Galactic Duel Loading Screen Watch 45 minutes: Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor Back Bling

There's also an exclusive Twitch Drop announced for players who watch the Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 tournament on May 10, 2025. Watching the tournament for 90 minutes will unlock the FNCS Emblem Twitch Drop.

Ad

Make sure your Epic and Twitch accounts are linked before claiming either of these drops.

LEGO Fortnite changes in Chapter 6 Season 3

Captain Phasma LEGO Outfit (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 brings an intergalactic upgrade to LEGO Fortnite with various Star Wars-themed content. To start with, the Star Wars Festival takes over Brick Bay from May 2, 2025, to June 7, 2025. Players can complete missions for Apprentice Evie, enjoy Death Starball Soccer, lightsaber duels, and even cook Bantha Burgers in the Durrr Burger Cantina.

Ad

Meanwhile, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey will introduce a new game mode, Rapid Survival, on May 15, 2025. This fast-paced 8-player survival experience will take place on Star Wars Island, where the in-game time and crafting are three times faster.

Additionally, Captain Phasma will headline the First Order LEGO Pass. By earning XP across Fortnite, players can unlock themed rewards like the First Order Base Build, AT-AT Build, Throne Room decor, and more. The LEGO Pass will end on the same day as the main Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass - June 7, 2025.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. For more details, you can refer to the official blogs here:

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More