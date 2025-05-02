Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is finally here, and fans seem to love it so far. This time, the island has been completely taken over by Star Wars, with the season titled Galactic War. This season brings exciting content from all three Star Wars trilogies, from new weapons to iconic skins. The game has uploaded three official blogs, each having unique information about the new season.
With constant weekly updates planned throughout the season, this might be one of Fortnite’s shortest but most ambitious seasons yet. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Everything you need to know
New skins
The Star Wars Battle Pass includes both free and premium skins. You can purchase it for 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew, which also includes the LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Passes. Here are the Battle Pass skins:
- Apprentice Evie
- Poe Dameron
- Wookiee Team Leader
- Emperor Palpatine
- General Grievous (Arrives later in the game)
Other Star Wars-themed bundles that are not part of the Battle Pass but arrive on the same day are:
- Star Wars + Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Comes with Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Phasma-themed Car Decals.
- Star Wars Crocs
- Mace Windu Outfit
- Darth Jar Jar Outfit
New weapons and items
Twelve Star Wars weapons and a Medallion will arrive on the first day of the season:
- DL-44 Blaster Pistol
- CR-2 Heavy Blaster
- ACP Scatter Blaster
- BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster
- DLT-19 Blaster Rifle
- IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle
- A280-CFE Blaster Rifle
- Thermal Imploder
- DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle (Unvaulted)
- E-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)
- F-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)
The new boss on the Fortnite map is Captain Phasma, who drops the following items when defeated:
- Phasma’s F-11D Blaster
- Phasma’s Blaster Medallion
Other weapons and items that will arrive later in the season are:
- May 15, 2025: Wookie Bowcaster, CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster
- May 22, 2025: Amban Sniper Rifle, WESTAR-34 Dual Blaster Pistols, Mandalorian Jetpack.
In terms of mobility, we have the TIE Fighters that come with an onboard blaster weapon.
New locations
Four new Star Wars-inspired locations will appear on the Fortnite map:
- First Order Bass
- Outpost Enclave
- Resistance Base
- Vader Samurai's Solitude
Considering that we are getting weekly content updates, more named locations or landmarks could arrive in the future.
New bosses
As usual, the new season has multiple bosses. Each boss drops a special item upon dying, which can't be found anywhere else on the map. Here are the two new bosses of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:
- Darth Vader Samurai: Drops a red Lightsaber and grants the Force Saber Throw skill.
- Captain Phasma: Drops the Mythic Phasma's F-11D Blaster and Phasma's Blaster Medallion.
All major update dates
The official Star Wars account on X has revealed the date and title of all major updates that will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:
- May 2, 2025: Imperial takeover
- May 8, 2025: The Pull of the Force
- May 22, 2025: Mandalorian Rising
- May 28, 2025: Star Destroyer Bombardment
- June 7, 2025: Death Star Sabotage
There could be some minor updates and hotfixes in between, too.
Competitive changes
Various competitive changes and new tournaments are set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Popular streamers like Clix, Bugha, Loserfruit, and Lachlan will get their very own FNCS Icon Cups to celebrate the upcoming Pro-Am 2025 tournament. Here are the upcoming tournaments and rewards:
- Clix FNCS Icon Cup (May 3, 2025): Champion Clix Outfit, Sweatin' Spray
- Bugha FNCS Icon Cup (May 5, 2025): Champion Bugha Outfit, Sweatin' Spray
- Lachlan FNCS Icon Cup (May 7, 2025): Champion Lachlan Outfit, Sweatin' Spray
- Loserfruit FNCS Icon Cup (May 8, 2025): Champion Loserfruit Outfit, Sweatin' Spray
The FNCS Showdown Cups will be held for players in Divisions 1 and 2 of the FNCS 2025 season. These trio events will not impact the FNCS Major rankings but will offer cash prizes. Moreover, the Console Victory Cash Cups will return for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players, allowing them to win cash rewards.
The Ranked Cups start on May 13, 2025, and will reward the top performers with the Elite Zadie Outfit. Additionally, earning 50 points in any Ranked Cup unlocks the Ranker’s Death Star Umbrella.
The biggest addition is that players will now earn XP while playing tournaments. This means that the longer you survive, the more XP you gain, which will help you climb the Battle Pass tiers faster. Another interesting addition is the return of the Simple Edit feature in tournaments.
Twitch Drops and free rewards
The Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops will reward players for simply watching their favorite streamers play the game on Twitch between May 2, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time and May 5, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time. Here are the rewards:
- Watch 15 minutes: Galactic Duel Loading Screen
- Watch 45 minutes: Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor Back Bling
There's also an exclusive Twitch Drop announced for players who watch the Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 tournament on May 10, 2025. Watching the tournament for 90 minutes will unlock the FNCS Emblem Twitch Drop.
Make sure your Epic and Twitch accounts are linked before claiming either of these drops.
LEGO Fortnite changes in Chapter 6 Season 3
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 brings an intergalactic upgrade to LEGO Fortnite with various Star Wars-themed content. To start with, the Star Wars Festival takes over Brick Bay from May 2, 2025, to June 7, 2025. Players can complete missions for Apprentice Evie, enjoy Death Starball Soccer, lightsaber duels, and even cook Bantha Burgers in the Durrr Burger Cantina.
Meanwhile, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey will introduce a new game mode, Rapid Survival, on May 15, 2025. This fast-paced 8-player survival experience will take place on Star Wars Island, where the in-game time and crafting are three times faster.
Additionally, Captain Phasma will headline the First Order LEGO Pass. By earning XP across Fortnite, players can unlock themed rewards like the First Order Base Build, AT-AT Build, Throne Room decor, and more. The LEGO Pass will end on the same day as the main Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass - June 7, 2025.
That's everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. For more details, you can refer to the official blogs here:
- Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
- Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Competitive details
- LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars
