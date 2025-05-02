Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass: All skins and cosmetics 

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass is brimming with iconic Star Wars characters and cosmetics from the franchise. This is perhaps the greatest crossover for Star Wars in the Metaverse and one for the history books. The season will culminate in the likely destruction of the Death Star, which is currently menacingly hovering over the island.

You can purchase the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks. If you have an active Crew subscription, you will automatically receive it. You will have until June 8, 2025, to complete it before downtime begins for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

All cosmetics on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass has seven pages that can be unlocked as you progress towards Seasonal Level 100. Here is the list:

Page 1

Jedi/Apprentice Evie (Outfit)

Star Wars Main Title Theme (Jam Track)

Electro Pairing Blades (Pickaxe)

Feel The Force (Emote)

Explorer Evie (Loading Screen)

Choose Your Alignment (Wrap)

Twin Blasters (Back Bling)

Page 2

Sith Pairing Blades (Pickaxe)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Dark Legacy (Loading Screen)

Sith Blasters (Back Bling)

Training Remote Trail (Contrail)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Jedi/Apprentice Evie (Outfit)

Page 3

Black One X-Wing (Glider)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Lil' Resistance Bomber (Emote)

Black Squadron Dive (Contrail)

Black Leader (Wrap)

Cantina Hangout (Loading Screen)

Poe Dameron (Outfit)

Page 4

S-Foil Scrapaxe (Pickaxe)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Poe's Model X-Wing (Back Bling)

Targetting... (Emote)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Poe's Takeoff (Loading Screen)

Resistance Poe (Outfit)

Page 5

Mini Dogfight (Emote)

Rebel Wookiee Lander (Glider)

Wookiee Paw (Pickaxe)

Wookiee Team Combat (Loading Screen)

Where My Wookies At? (Jam Track)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Wookiee Team Leader (Outfit)

Page 6

Metal Team Mishap (Back Bling)

Wookiee Fist (Pickaxe)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Desert Dust-Up (Loading Screen)

Homebase Banner (Banner Icon)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Tarfful Team Leader (Outfit)

Page 7

Force Lightning (Emote)

Imperial Shuttle Dive (Contrail)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Palpatine's Cane (Pickaxe)

Emperor's Might (Wrap)

Senate Repulsorpod (Glider)

100 V-Bucks (Currency)

Emperor Palpatine (Outfit)

In addition to the seven pages, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass has two Bonus Pages. Once all basic rewards have been claimed, you will unlock bonus rewards. Here is the list:

Page 1

Imperial Holo (Back Bling)

Poe Hammerin' (Drums)

The Empire Strikes Back (Emote)

Wookiee Rebel (Wrap)

Sith Dominance (Loading Screen)

Chancellor Palpatine (Outfit)

Page 2 (Unlocks on May 15, 2025)

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

In addition to two Bonus Pages, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass also has Grievous Rewards. Here is the list:

Page 1 (Unlocks on May 15, 2025)

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

General Grievous (Outfit)

Page 2 (Unlocks on May 15, 2025)

TBA

With the Fortnite downtime today (May 2, 2025) still ongoing, it will be a while before you can purchase the Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle Pass. However, you now know what to expect from it.

