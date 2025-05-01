Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes: Lightsabers, new locations, Galactic Battle Pass skins, and more

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes, it has been confirmed that the next phase of the storyline will be themed around Star Wars. We will see elements from the franchise become part of the game for a little over a month. This will also mark the transition from Chapter 6 Season 2 to Chapter 6 Season 3.

There's a lot of new content that is to be expected, but a lot of it has not been revealed. We know a few things, and as such, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes will focus on things we know. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes shed light on new POIs

Starting with locations, Epic Games has officially revealed four new POIs that will become part of the island. We are not entirely sure if they will remain in Chapter 6 Season 4 (as they are Star Wars-themed), but it is clear that a lot of work went into creating them. The POIs are as follows, alongside the existing locations they will replace:

Vader Samurai's Solitude replaces Shogun's Solitude

Outpost Enclave replaces Hopeful Heights

First Order Base replaces Demon's Dojo

Resistance Base replaces Whiffy Wharf

Each location is unique in terms of design and narration. Vader Samurai's Solitude looks and feels a lot like Brutal Bastion. Outpost Enclave looks a lot like Condo Canyon, minus the streams running through the location. Resistance Base is still a mystery, and First Order Base has two fallen AT-ATs, serving as a makeshift eatery.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes reveal Galactic Battle Pass skins

Five Galactic Battle Pass skins have been revealed. While Cassian Andor and Jango Fett are not among them, they are still incredible. Two of the five skins are remixes of the original characters. The other three are from the Star Wars franchise. Here are their names in order of appearance from left to right:

Poe Dameron (The Force Awakens)

Wookiee Team Leader (original character)

Sith & Jedi Evie (original character)

General Grievous (Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith)

Darth Sidious (Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back)

We'll also get to see other characters added to the game, such as Darth Jar Jar, Mace Windu, Captain Phasma, and a new Mandalorian skin. Epic Games is also giving players a First Order Stormtrooper skin for free. There will likely be more skins added as well, but this is all we know at the moment.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes hint at Lightsabers returning

One of the things that players can look forward to is the return of Lightsabers. They will be featured as weapons in-game. If rumors are true, they may also finally be usable as Pickaxes. This feature has been requested by the community since the first major Star Wars collaboration. Of course, Epic Games is yet to say anything on this matter, but there is some evidence to support the theory.

Miscellaneous things mentioned in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes

We know of a few weapons that could be part of the loot pool. They were shown off in the official artwork, but they can't be confirmed at this point. However, we do know that players will be able to pilot TIE Fighters and X-wing Starfighters. They'll also be able to loot Sandcrawlers.

That's all we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes. The current season is set to end on May 2, 2025, at 2 AM Eastern Time, following which the downtime for the next phase of the storyline will kick off.

