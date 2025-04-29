How to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite for free

Star Wars fans would be happy to know they can claim the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite for free. With Chapter 6 Season 3 completely Star Wars-themed, Epic Games is celebrating the crossover by giving away this skin for free, which is the perfect gift for both the game and fans of the Star Wars franchise. Unlike many other free skins, you do not need to participate in a community tournament or grind a quest to unlock it.
On that note, here’s how to unlock the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite for free.
How to unlock the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite for free
The First Order Stormtrooper skin is part of The New Trilogy set and includes a LEGO version of the outfit. To get this skin, all you need to do is link your Epic Games account with a MyDisney account. Thereafter, it will be added directly to your Fortnite locker. There are no redeem codes or waiting periods.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Follow these steps to unlock the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite:
- Go to the Epic Games website and log in to your account.
- Navigate to the Account Settings.
- Click on Apps and Accounts from the side menu.
- Find the MyDisney icon and click Connect.
- You’ll then be redirected to the MyDisney website window.
- Sign in to your Disney account and allow access to your Epic Games account.
- Once linked, launch Fortnite, and the First Order Stormtrooper skin will be in your inventory.
Do note that this is a limited-time offer. The last day to redeem this skin is August 31, 2025. Like other free cosmetic items, this skin could return as a purchasable outfit in the Fortnite Item Shop later.
With that, you can acquire the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite for free. Even if you’re just starting Fortnite or returning after a break, now is the perfect time to grab this free skin and flex it across the Fortnite map.
Read more articles here:
- Fortnite x Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3: Start date, new skins, and more
- Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals: NA and EU results
- Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration: Everything we know