Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals: NA and EU results

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 28, 2025 06:36 GMT
FNCS 2025 Major 2 has been concluded (Image via Epic Games)
Contents

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals have now officially concluded, with players witnessing some entertaining gameplay. The top 33 of the EU and NA trios fought hard to secure their spot in the FNCS Global Championship 2025. The prize pool and structure for this event remained the same as the FNCS Major 1. Players competed in twelve intense matches on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals results for the EU and NA regions.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals EU region results

Vanyak3kk, Pixie, and MariusCOW won the Major 2 Grand Finals in Europe with a lead of nearly 40 points over the second place. They had already qualified for the Global Championship 2025, after placing third in Major 1.

Here's what the top 10 table looks like:

PlacementPrizePlayers
1st$180,000Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW
2nd$120,000Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie
3rd$81,000pixx, Darm, Demus
4th$60,900P1ng, Wox, Malibuca
5th$47,850SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach
6th$34,800vic0, Veno, Flickzy
7th$34,800Hris, TaySon, Chico
8th$34,800Th0masHD, Upl, panzer
9th$34,800Setty, charyy, Kami
10th$34,800Pinq, Nebs, Kiro
The rest of the rankings are as follows:

  • 11th: IDrop, Sky, Scroll
  • 12th: Cringe, Volko, kiduoo
  • 13th: Akiira, Kurama, Werex
  • 14th: Dinus, G13ras, Franek
  • 15th: Moneymaker, Fnajen, Faded
  • 16th: Robin, Cheatiin, Trexer
  • 17th: Artskill, PodaSai, xsweeze
  • 18th: Ricbor, Zara, Zangi
  • 19th: Vadeal, MrSavage, rezon ay
  • 20th: Srapt, Hellfire, trippernn
  • 21st: Kombek, Blacha, Mikson
  • 22nd: shxrk, TruleX, Noahreyli
  • 23rd: Noia, Misha, Yassen
  • 24th: Sangild, tidi, Julle
  • 25th: Chap, t3eny, Skvii
  • 26th: Nomzz, Auvahalo, Twi
  • 27th: Fastroki, FoCuS, JannisZ
  • 28th: Glubschi, prax, Gripey
  • 29th: ARDI, Falex, DarKiizZ
  • 30th: Juu, F1n4ik, zAndy
  • 31st: Ricky, Belusi, Gabix
  • 32nd: Deckzee, Huty, Art1st
  • 33rd: Aryanly, KaydFN, 1vanjkee
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals NA Central region results

The rivalry between Peterbot and Clix continued in this region, with fans treated to many highly competitive matches. Peterbot, Ritual, and Cold won the tournament, taking home a prize of $180,000.

Here are the top 10 placements:

PlacementPrizePlayers
1st$180,000Ritual, Cold, Peterbot
2nd$76,500Clix, Higgs, Eomzo
3rd$51,000Reet, Cooper, Curly
4th$35,700Visxals, Braydz, Aminished
5th$28,050Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo
6th$20,400Rapid, Bugha, Threats
7th$20,400Khanada, Boltz, Sphinx
8th$20,400Muz, Japko, Rise
9th$20,400Shadow, Curve, nvtylerh
10th$20,400Takii, eshouu, verT
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 rankings in the NAC region are as follows:

  • 11th: Joji, Doniee, Kraez
  • 12th: Noizy, Krreon, Tony
  • 13th: Synix, Polar, Decay
  • 14th: Brycx, GMoney, oSydd
  • 15th: Avivv, skqttles, Chimp
  • 16th: Golden, Void, Ozone
  • 17th: Eulogy, Phenom, Yusuff
  • 18th: Bucke, Okis, Cam
  • 19th: Enough, mxfia, Haze
  • 20th: Dolzeur, natmozs, AidenKBM
  • 21st: cillic, Jargue, KingOnExpo
  • 22nd: NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, kasz
  • 23rd: josh, cauzerz, Magma
  • 24th: thetik, Fuzeac, Maniac
  • 25th: Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz
  • 26th: Twunti, liamtfup, Broken
  • 27th: Catman, Amplify, Lorzizs
  • 28th: Sandman, Evyn, Zandaa
  • 29th: JxyHD, Zaklz, Pollus
  • 30th: Seek, Dash, Veer
  • 31st: Vortek, nurface, Bacon
  • 32nd: napz, Cyriz, zire
  • 33rd: Faallen, Nitro, Jutraz
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals NA West region results

The NAW region also saw some interesting matches. The trio of Ark, Sxhool, and salko performed exceptionally and booked a spot in the FNCS Global Championship 2025.

Here are the top 10 placements:

PlacementPrizePlayers
1st$45,000Ark, Sxhool, salko
2nd$27,000Bacca, Parz, PXMP
3rd$18,000Silxzyas, Cyrzr, Velo
4th$15,300Zeus, Zyrofnw, Mannii14
5th$11,700Source, VictorV, THORIK
6th$7,200defiable, Zno, Zookez
7th$7,200Razez, Minit, sudds
8th$7,200Xpon, Resypical, Krimz
9th$7,200phoenix, Bdawg, Dom
10th$7,200Retro, Trezy, chasefv
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 rankings in this region are as follows:

  • 11th: Vanillaz, Yumi, Convic
  • 12th: purebx, Tenley, Reminisciin
  • 13th: Inact, EpikWhale, ZLink
  • 14th: Blizy, Rays, itzshhyy
  • 15th: xenon, a1alex, Roe
  • 16th: Raygun, colex, Chele
  • 17th: Leonyfishy, Skeptasia, Azazel
  • 18th: Keen, Darts, Dark
  • 19th: CZR, Tups, Fuzz
  • 20th: Diegallo, Yasir, Flinty
  • 21st: KomanderK, Hern, Kyzin
  • 22nd: Keto, Poppin, Frost
  • 23rd: Jeulzz, Slick, ChickenItza
  • 24th: Hajuu, Dolla, Clukz
  • 25th: vorx, Evolved, Creep
  • 26th; crot2b, Gord, Blzerd
  • 27th: Braden, LegendaryBanana, Larccoz
  • 28th: Vamon, Whizxiy, SPOON
  • 29th: Feline, Flash, tibbah
  • 30th: Sepz, Kernel, mattbruh
  • 31st: qasruh, wifi, Riot
  • 32nd; Muggy, Koza, Tinytawn
  • 33rd: Akau, uxsif, Vlux
That concludes the full list of Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals results in North America and Europe. The third and final FNCS Major of the year will kick off on July 16, 2025, leading up to the LAN Global Championship, where the best players from all three Majors will compete for a prize pool of $2 million.

