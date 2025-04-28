Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals: NA and EU results

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals have now officially concluded, with players witnessing some entertaining gameplay. The top 33 of the EU and NA trios fought hard to secure their spot in the FNCS Global Championship 2025. The prize pool and structure for this event remained the same as the FNCS Major 1. Players competed in twelve intense matches on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map.
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals results for the EU and NA regions.
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals EU region results
Vanyak3kk, Pixie, and MariusCOW won the Major 2 Grand Finals in Europe with a lead of nearly 40 points over the second place. They had already qualified for the Global Championship 2025, after placing third in Major 1.
Here's what the top 10 table looks like:
The rest of the rankings are as follows:
- 11th: IDrop, Sky, Scroll
- 12th: Cringe, Volko, kiduoo
- 13th: Akiira, Kurama, Werex
- 14th: Dinus, G13ras, Franek
- 15th: Moneymaker, Fnajen, Faded
- 16th: Robin, Cheatiin, Trexer
- 17th: Artskill, PodaSai, xsweeze
- 18th: Ricbor, Zara, Zangi
- 19th: Vadeal, MrSavage, rezon ay
- 20th: Srapt, Hellfire, trippernn
- 21st: Kombek, Blacha, Mikson
- 22nd: shxrk, TruleX, Noahreyli
- 23rd: Noia, Misha, Yassen
- 24th: Sangild, tidi, Julle
- 25th: Chap, t3eny, Skvii
- 26th: Nomzz, Auvahalo, Twi
- 27th: Fastroki, FoCuS, JannisZ
- 28th: Glubschi, prax, Gripey
- 29th: ARDI, Falex, DarKiizZ
- 30th: Juu, F1n4ik, zAndy
- 31st: Ricky, Belusi, Gabix
- 32nd: Deckzee, Huty, Art1st
- 33rd: Aryanly, KaydFN, 1vanjkee
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals NA Central region results
The rivalry between Peterbot and Clix continued in this region, with fans treated to many highly competitive matches. Peterbot, Ritual, and Cold won the tournament, taking home a prize of $180,000.
Here are the top 10 placements:
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 rankings in the NAC region are as follows:
- 11th: Joji, Doniee, Kraez
- 12th: Noizy, Krreon, Tony
- 13th: Synix, Polar, Decay
- 14th: Brycx, GMoney, oSydd
- 15th: Avivv, skqttles, Chimp
- 16th: Golden, Void, Ozone
- 17th: Eulogy, Phenom, Yusuff
- 18th: Bucke, Okis, Cam
- 19th: Enough, mxfia, Haze
- 20th: Dolzeur, natmozs, AidenKBM
- 21st: cillic, Jargue, KingOnExpo
- 22nd: NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, kasz
- 23rd: josh, cauzerz, Magma
- 24th: thetik, Fuzeac, Maniac
- 25th: Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz
- 26th: Twunti, liamtfup, Broken
- 27th: Catman, Amplify, Lorzizs
- 28th: Sandman, Evyn, Zandaa
- 29th: JxyHD, Zaklz, Pollus
- 30th: Seek, Dash, Veer
- 31st: Vortek, nurface, Bacon
- 32nd: napz, Cyriz, zire
- 33rd: Faallen, Nitro, Jutraz
Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals NA West region results
The NAW region also saw some interesting matches. The trio of Ark, Sxhool, and salko performed exceptionally and booked a spot in the FNCS Global Championship 2025.
Here are the top 10 placements:
The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 rankings in this region are as follows:
- 11th: Vanillaz, Yumi, Convic
- 12th: purebx, Tenley, Reminisciin
- 13th: Inact, EpikWhale, ZLink
- 14th: Blizy, Rays, itzshhyy
- 15th: xenon, a1alex, Roe
- 16th: Raygun, colex, Chele
- 17th: Leonyfishy, Skeptasia, Azazel
- 18th: Keen, Darts, Dark
- 19th: CZR, Tups, Fuzz
- 20th: Diegallo, Yasir, Flinty
- 21st: KomanderK, Hern, Kyzin
- 22nd: Keto, Poppin, Frost
- 23rd: Jeulzz, Slick, ChickenItza
- 24th: Hajuu, Dolla, Clukz
- 25th: vorx, Evolved, Creep
- 26th; crot2b, Gord, Blzerd
- 27th: Braden, LegendaryBanana, Larccoz
- 28th: Vamon, Whizxiy, SPOON
- 29th: Feline, Flash, tibbah
- 30th: Sepz, Kernel, mattbruh
- 31st: qasruh, wifi, Riot
- 32nd; Muggy, Koza, Tinytawn
- 33rd: Akau, uxsif, Vlux
That concludes the full list of Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals results in North America and Europe. The third and final FNCS Major of the year will kick off on July 16, 2025, leading up to the LAN Global Championship, where the best players from all three Majors will compete for a prize pool of $2 million.
