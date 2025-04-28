Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals: NA and EU results

The Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals have now officially concluded, with players witnessing some entertaining gameplay. The top 33 of the EU and NA trios fought hard to secure their spot in the FNCS Global Championship 2025. The prize pool and structure for this event remained the same as the FNCS Major 1. Players competed in twelve intense matches on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals results for the EU and NA regions.

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals EU region results

Vanyak3kk, Pixie, and MariusCOW won the Major 2 Grand Finals in Europe with a lead of nearly 40 points over the second place. They had already qualified for the Global Championship 2025, after placing third in Major 1.

Here's what the top 10 table looks like:

Placement Prize Players 1st $180,000 Vanyak3kk, Pixie, MariusCOW 2nd $120,000 Tjino, PabloWingu, Fredoxie 3rd $81,000 pixx, Darm, Demus 4th $60,900 P1ng, Wox, Malibuca 5th $47,850 SwizzY, Queasy, Merstach 6th $34,800 vic0, Veno, Flickzy 7th $34,800 Hris, TaySon, Chico 8th $34,800 Th0masHD, Upl, panzer 9th $34,800 Setty, charyy, Kami 10th $34,800 Pinq, Nebs, Kiro

The rest of the rankings are as follows:

11th: IDrop, Sky, Scroll

IDrop, Sky, Scroll 12th: Cringe, Volko, kiduoo

Cringe, Volko, kiduoo 13th: Akiira, Kurama, Werex

Akiira, Kurama, Werex 14th: Dinus, G13ras, Franek

Dinus, G13ras, Franek 15th: Moneymaker, Fnajen, Faded

Moneymaker, Fnajen, Faded 16th: Robin, Cheatiin, Trexer

Robin, Cheatiin, Trexer 17th: Artskill, PodaSai, xsweeze

Artskill, PodaSai, xsweeze 18th: Ricbor, Zara, Zangi

Ricbor, Zara, Zangi 19th: Vadeal, MrSavage, rezon ay

Vadeal, MrSavage, rezon ay 20th: Srapt, Hellfire, trippernn

Srapt, Hellfire, trippernn 21st: Kombek, Blacha, Mikson

Kombek, Blacha, Mikson 22nd: shxrk, TruleX, Noahreyli

shxrk, TruleX, Noahreyli 23rd: Noia, Misha, Yassen

Noia, Misha, Yassen 24th: Sangild, tidi, Julle

Sangild, tidi, Julle 25th: Chap, t3eny, Skvii

Chap, t3eny, Skvii 26th: Nomzz, Auvahalo, Twi

Nomzz, Auvahalo, Twi 27th: Fastroki, FoCuS, JannisZ

Fastroki, FoCuS, JannisZ 28th: Glubschi, prax, Gripey

Glubschi, prax, Gripey 29th: ARDI, Falex, DarKiizZ

ARDI, Falex, DarKiizZ 30th: Juu, F1n4ik, zAndy

Juu, F1n4ik, zAndy 31st: Ricky, Belusi, Gabix

Ricky, Belusi, Gabix 32nd: Deckzee, Huty, Art1st

Deckzee, Huty, Art1st 33rd: Aryanly, KaydFN, 1vanjkee

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals NA Central region results

The rivalry between Peterbot and Clix continued in this region, with fans treated to many highly competitive matches. Peterbot, Ritual, and Cold won the tournament, taking home a prize of $180,000.

Here are the top 10 placements:

Placement Prize Players 1st $180,000 Ritual, Cold, Peterbot 2nd $76,500 Clix, Higgs, Eomzo 3rd $51,000 Reet, Cooper, Curly 4th $35,700 Visxals, Braydz, Aminished 5th $28,050 Ajerss, Acorn, Pollo 6th $20,400 Rapid, Bugha, Threats 7th $20,400 Khanada, Boltz, Sphinx 8th $20,400 Muz, Japko, Rise 9th $20,400 Shadow, Curve, nvtylerh 10th $20,400 Takii, eshouu, verT

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 rankings in the NAC region are as follows:

11th: Joji, Doniee, Kraez

Joji, Doniee, Kraez 12th: Noizy, Krreon, Tony

Noizy, Krreon, Tony 13th: Synix, Polar, Decay

Synix, Polar, Decay 14th: Brycx, GMoney, oSydd

Brycx, GMoney, oSydd 15th: Avivv, skqttles, Chimp

Avivv, skqttles, Chimp 16th: Golden, Void, Ozone

Golden, Void, Ozone 17th: Eulogy, Phenom, Yusuff

Eulogy, Phenom, Yusuff 18th: Bucke, Okis, Cam

Bucke, Okis, Cam 19th: Enough, mxfia, Haze

Enough, mxfia, Haze 20th: Dolzeur, natmozs, AidenKBM

Dolzeur, natmozs, AidenKBM 21st: cillic, Jargue, KingOnExpo

cillic, Jargue, KingOnExpo 22nd: NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, kasz

NoahWPlays, ChaosGamingLive, kasz 23rd: josh, cauzerz, Magma

josh, cauzerz, Magma 24th: thetik, Fuzeac, Maniac

thetik, Fuzeac, Maniac 25th: Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz

Aoxy, Jojofishy, Pykz 26th: Twunti, liamtfup, Broken

Twunti, liamtfup, Broken 27th: Catman, Amplify, Lorzizs

Catman, Amplify, Lorzizs 28th: Sandman, Evyn, Zandaa

Sandman, Evyn, Zandaa 29th: JxyHD, Zaklz, Pollus

JxyHD, Zaklz, Pollus 30th: Seek, Dash, Veer

Seek, Dash, Veer 31st: Vortek, nurface, Bacon

Vortek, nurface, Bacon 32nd: napz, Cyriz, zire

napz, Cyriz, zire 33rd: Faallen, Nitro, Jutraz

Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals NA West region results

The NAW region also saw some interesting matches. The trio of Ark, Sxhool, and salko performed exceptionally and booked a spot in the FNCS Global Championship 2025.

Expand Tweet

Here are the top 10 placements:

Placement Prize Players 1st $45,000 Ark, Sxhool, salko 2nd $27,000 Bacca, Parz, PXMP 3rd $18,000 Silxzyas, Cyrzr, Velo 4th $15,300 Zeus, Zyrofnw, Mannii14 5th $11,700 Source, VictorV, THORIK 6th $7,200 defiable, Zno, Zookez 7th $7,200 Razez, Minit, sudds 8th $7,200 Xpon, Resypical, Krimz 9th $7,200 phoenix, Bdawg, Dom 10th $7,200 Retro, Trezy, chasefv

The rest of the Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 rankings in this region are as follows:

11th: Vanillaz, Yumi, Convic

Vanillaz, Yumi, Convic 12th: purebx, Tenley, Reminisciin

purebx, Tenley, Reminisciin 13th: Inact, EpikWhale, ZLink

Inact, EpikWhale, ZLink 14th: Blizy, Rays, itzshhyy

Blizy, Rays, itzshhyy 15th: xenon, a1alex, Roe

xenon, a1alex, Roe 16th: Raygun, colex, Chele

Raygun, colex, Chele 17th: Leonyfishy, Skeptasia, Azazel

Leonyfishy, Skeptasia, Azazel 18th: Keen, Darts, Dark

Keen, Darts, Dark 19th: CZR, Tups, Fuzz

CZR, Tups, Fuzz 20th: Diegallo, Yasir, Flinty

Diegallo, Yasir, Flinty 21st: KomanderK, Hern, Kyzin

KomanderK, Hern, Kyzin 22nd: Keto, Poppin, Frost

Keto, Poppin, Frost 23rd: Jeulzz, Slick, ChickenItza

Jeulzz, Slick, ChickenItza 24th: Hajuu, Dolla, Clukz

Hajuu, Dolla, Clukz 25th: vorx, Evolved, Creep

vorx, Evolved, Creep 26th; crot2b, Gord, Blzerd

crot2b, Gord, Blzerd 27th: Braden, LegendaryBanana, Larccoz

Braden, LegendaryBanana, Larccoz 28th: Vamon, Whizxiy, SPOON

Vamon, Whizxiy, SPOON 29th: Feline, Flash, tibbah

Feline, Flash, tibbah 30th: Sepz, Kernel, mattbruh

Sepz, Kernel, mattbruh 31st: qasruh, wifi, Riot

qasruh, wifi, Riot 32nd; Muggy, Koza, Tinytawn

Muggy, Koza, Tinytawn 33rd: Akau, uxsif, Vlux

That concludes the full list of Fortnite FNCS 2025 Major 2 Grand Finals results in North America and Europe. The third and final FNCS Major of the year will kick off on July 16, 2025, leading up to the LAN Global Championship, where the best players from all three Majors will compete for a prize pool of $2 million.

