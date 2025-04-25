"It’s crucial this gets addressed": Clix calls out players using a specific Fortnite exploit ahead of FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals

The Fortnite FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals are just around the corner, and fans are excited to watch some of the world’s top players compete. The tournament is scheduled to begin on April 26, 2025. However, just a day before the big event, popular pro player and streamer Cody "Clix" Conrod raised concerns on social media about a competitive exploit that he believes is hurting the integrity of the event.
Clix called out the team behind Fortnite competitive over the growing issue of players using Storm Surge in a way that he thinks is unfair. In an X post, he explained how teams have been trading Storm Surge damage intentionally without the intent to fight, just to stay above the threshold. He ended the statement with the following sentence:
"With Grands approaching, it’s crucial this gets addressed to maintain competitive fairness."
For those who don't know, Storm Surge in Fortnite is a damage mechanic that punishes players who deal the least damage in a match. It’s meant to stop teams from camping and avoiding fights to farm free placement points. If there are too many players alive and you haven’t done enough damage, the game starts slowly draining your health. Unfortunately, it seems like some pro players have started exploiting it by trading damage from long distances just to bypass the rule.
Many people agreed with Clix in the comment section of his X post. @Twunti said that the Storm Surge trading had reached an all-time high. @shot343 and @zachologyYT, who are both active Fortnite professional players, shared that the exploit made the game feel unrewarding and frustrating, especially with FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals coming up.
On the other hand, some users had different views towards this situation. @BellzyFN and @bootmar3 called out Clix for exploiting the Storm Surge damage as well. Meanwhile, @AneeshAnan30369 accused Clix of trying to get Peterbot banned as a strategy to win.
Fortnite FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals: Start date and prize pool
The FNCS Major 2 Grand Finals start on April 26, 2025, and will conclude the next day. The top trios from around the world qualified for the event after competing in various Divisional Cups and other qualifiers. The event features different prize pools depending on the region:
- Europe: $816,000
- North America Central: $562,500
- Brazil: $180,000
- North America West: $180,000
- Asia: $90,000
- Middle East: $90,000
- Oceania: $90,000
For more information, you can refer to the official FNCS rulebook here.
