Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3: Start date, prize pool, and more

The Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 are in full swing, with Week 3 approaching soon. This highly anticipated event offers players from around the world a chance to showcase their skills and win attractive cash prizes. The third week of the Divisional Cup will again be played in the Trio Battle Royale format on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map.
That said, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3 tournament.
Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3: Everything you need to know
The Week 3 tournament is scheduled to commence on March 22, 2025, and will conclude on the same day. It will be preceded by the initial rounds, which are divided into three events: FNCS Division 1 Cup, FNCS Division 2 Cup, and FNCS Division 3 Cup. All three are two-day events starting from March 20, 2025. Only the top performers from the Division 1 Cup will advance to the Divisional Cup Finals Week 3.
The top performers from Division 2 and Division 3 Cups will advance to Division 1 in next week's event.
How to participate
New players can no longer qualify for the FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3, as the final participants for the initial stages of the tournament are already selected. However, players who wish to compete in future weeks will have to follow the same structure.
The FNCS format was changed completely in Chapter 6. The players were initially placed into Divisions 1, 2, or 3 based on their performance in the FNCS Trial, which took place on December 7, 2024. Going forward, new participants will be ranked based on their highest placement in the previous season.
Each week, players in every division will have the chance to advance to a higher division and eventually get a chance to win prize money in several tournaments, starting from the Divisional Cup Finals. For more information, you can refer to the official rulebook here.
Prize pool
The FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3 features a total prize pool of $273,000 which will be distributed across all regions in the following manner:
Europe ($90,000)
- 1st: $22,500
- 2nd: $13,500
- 3rd: $9,000
- 4th: $6,300
- 5th: $4,950
- 6th-10th: $3,600
- 11th-15th: $1,800
- 16th-20th: $900
- 21st-25th: $450
North America Central ($60,000)
- 1st: $15,000
- 2nd: $9,000
- 3rd: $6,000
- 4th: $4,200
- 5th: $3,300
- 6th-10th: $2,400
- 11th-15th: $1,200
- 16th-20th: $600
- 21st-25th: $300
North America West and Brazil ($30,000)
- 1st: $7,500
- 2nd: $4,500
- 3rd: $3,000
- 4th: $2,550
- 5th: $1,950
- 6th-10th: $1,200
- 11th-15th: $600
- 16th-20th: $300
Asia, Middle East, and Oceania ($21,000)
- 1st: $6,300
- 2nd: $3,150
- 3rd: $2,100
- 4th: $1,785
- 5th: $1,365
- 6th-10th: $840
- 11th-15th: $420
That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3 tournament. Next week's Divisional Cup will start on March 29, 2025. Players are advised to follow the official Fortnite Competitive social media channels to stay updated.
