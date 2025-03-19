Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3: Start date, prize pool, and more

The Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 are in full swing, with Week 3 approaching soon. This highly anticipated event offers players from around the world a chance to showcase their skills and win attractive cash prizes. The third week of the Divisional Cup will again be played in the Trio Battle Royale format on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

That said, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3 tournament.

Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3: Everything you need to know

The Week 3 tournament is scheduled to commence on March 22, 2025, and will conclude on the same day. It will be preceded by the initial rounds, which are divided into three events: FNCS Division 1 Cup, FNCS Division 2 Cup, and FNCS Division 3 Cup. All three are two-day events starting from March 20, 2025. Only the top performers from the Division 1 Cup will advance to the Divisional Cup Finals Week 3.

The top performers from Division 2 and Division 3 Cups will advance to Division 1 in next week's event.

How to participate

New players can no longer qualify for the FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3, as the final participants for the initial stages of the tournament are already selected. However, players who wish to compete in future weeks will have to follow the same structure.

The FNCS format was changed completely in Chapter 6. The players were initially placed into Divisions 1, 2, or 3 based on their performance in the FNCS Trial, which took place on December 7, 2024. Going forward, new participants will be ranked based on their highest placement in the previous season.

Each week, players in every division will have the chance to advance to a higher division and eventually get a chance to win prize money in several tournaments, starting from the Divisional Cup Finals. For more information, you can refer to the official rulebook here.

Prize pool

The FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3 features a total prize pool of $273,000 which will be distributed across all regions in the following manner:

Europe ($90,000)

1st: $22,500

$22,500 2nd: $13,500

$13,500 3rd: $9,000

$9,000 4th: $6,300

$6,300 5th: $4,950

$4,950 6th-10th: $3,600

$3,600 11th-15th: $1,800

$1,800 16th-20th: $900

$900 21st-25th: $450

North America Central ($60,000)

1st: $15,000

$15,000 2nd: $9,000

$9,000 3rd: $6,000

$6,000 4th: $4,200

$4,200 5th: $3,300

$3,300 6th-10th: $2,400

$2,400 11th-15th: $1,200

$1,200 16th-20th: $600

$600 21st-25th: $300

North America West and Brazil ($30,000)

1st: $7,500

$7,500 2nd: $4,500

$4,500 3rd: $3,000

$3,000 4th: $2,550

$2,550 5th: $1,950

$1,950 6th-10th: $1,200

$1,200 11th-15th: $600

$600 16th-20th: $300

Asia, Middle East, and Oceania ($21,000)

1st: $6,300

$6,300 2nd: $3,150

$3,150 3rd: $2,100

$2,100 4th: $1,785

$1,785 5th: $1,365

$1,365 6th-10th: $840

$840 11th-15th: $420

That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FNCS Divisional Cup Finals 2025 Week 3 tournament. Next week's Divisional Cup will start on March 29, 2025. Players are advised to follow the official Fortnite Competitive social media channels to stay updated.

