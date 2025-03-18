Fortnite Clix Icon Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

The Fortnite Clix Icon Cup has been announced to celebrate Clix collaborating with Fortnite to get his own cosmetics in the game. This limited-time tournament gives players the chance to win exclusive in-game Clix-themed rewards even before they are listed in the item shop. The top-performing players from each region will be able to unlock multiple cosmetics for free.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Clix Icon Cup.

Fortnite Clix Icon Cup: Everything you need to know

The announcement of the Fortnite x Clix collaboration has been gaining massive traction in the community, with some of the biggest streamers talking about it. The Clix Icon Cup will take place on March 21, 2025, across all regions. though the exact timings are yet to be announced as of this writing.

How to participate

Players of all ranks are eligible to participate in the Clix Icon Cup in the following server regions: Asia, Oceania Brazil, North America East, North America Central, Middle East, and Europe. Do note that certain requirements must be met by those willing to participate:

The Epic Games account must be at least level 50 . To check your level, visit the Career tab in the main menu of Fortnite.

. To check your level, visit the Career tab in the main menu of Fortnite. Two-factor authentication must be enabled on your Epic Games account.

must be enabled on your Epic Games account. You must not have a Cabined Account (accounts belonging to users under 13 years old).

To register for the event, navigate to the Compete tab in Fortnite's main menu and select the Fortnite Clix Icon Cup. Then click on the yellow Register button.

Rewards

Clix Icon Series Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The top players from each region will get a chance to win multiple cosmetics from the Clix Icon Series Bundle:

Oceania region

1st - 36th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 120th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

Asia region

1st - 36th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 120th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

Middle East region

1st - 36th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 120th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

Europe region

1st - 195th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 540th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

Brazil region

1st - 36th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 120th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

North America Central region

1st - 120th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 360th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

North America West region

1st - 36th: Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon).

Clix (Outfit), 2-Ply TP Hammer (Pickaxe), Clixy Keys (Backbling), Clix Bear (Backbling), Chain Linx (Wrap), Soggy Snap (Emote), Clix Groove (Emote), XSET (Emoticon). 1st - 120th: Sparx (Outfit).

Sparx (Outfit). 8 points: Dr3amin (Spray).

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Clix Icon Cup. If you want more information about the tournament rules or other things, check out the official Fortnite blog here.

