"Genuinely thought I was tripping": Players are struggling to find Medium Ammo in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is now halfway through and the community has been enjoying the new content so far. However, a few players recently noticed that Medium Ammo — used in assault rifles — is becoming difficult to find on the battlefield.

A post by Redditor u/A-non-e-mail in the largest Fortnite subreddit has gained traction as players discussed the surprising scarcity of Medium Ammo. The post questioned whether everyone is facing the same issue, to which a user replied:

"Genuinely thought I was tripping or the only one having issues, I’ll have max small, shotgun shells and sniper rounds, but like 100 medium and can’t find more"

Several Redditors agreed that Medium Ammo has been harder to find in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 compared to previous seasons. u/2spooky4h shared that though they never had ammo issues before, they are struggling to find Medium Ammo rounds while others are maxed out.

u/JDMcDuffie found the situation frustrating, stating that running out of ammo mid-game is not a fun experience. u/ReturnoftheSnek also observed that both Medium Ammo and Shields seemed missing on landing spots.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/FortNiteBR)

Some Redditors responded with sarcasm or tips on where to find ammo. u/NateDu joked that everyone was using Medium Ammo as gliders, referencing one of the new gliders in the game. u/BeNicerToCorn sarcastically remarked that they had plenty of ammo and invited others to eliminate them to take it. Meanwhile, u/legendary724 offered a practical solution, advising players to drop at Demons Dojo.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/FortNiteBR)

Also read: Siphon has returned in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

All weapons that need Medium Ammo in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Medium Ammo is one of the most commonly used ammunition in Fortnite. It primarily serves assault rifles, which are extremely popular as secondary weapons, paired with shotguns.

Most weapons that use this ammo are great for medium to long-range combat, with good damage output. There are three specific weapons that require this ammo type in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Emma Frost's Striker Burst AR (Mythic)

Enhanced Holo Twister Assault Rifle (Mythic)

Holo Twister Assault Rifle (Common to Legendary)

Do note that these weapons are only part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 weapon pool, and the loot pool for Ballistic and OG game modes will differ. Like every season, the weapon pool is rotated, and some of these weapons are likely to get vaulted in the next season.

