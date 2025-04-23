Fortnite The Milk Cup 2025 Series 1 Qualifiers: How to participate, start date, and prize pool

The Milk Cup 2025 featuring Fortnite is officially here, and the Series 1 Qualifiers have just been announced. Last year, the tournament made waves in the community with its $250,000 prize pool and a dedicated women-only event that was widely praised. This time, the competition is expected to be tougher, and the prize pool is also higher.

With the Series 1 kicking things off soon, female players from across the United States may be curious to learn more about the event. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about The Milk Cup 2025 Series 1 Qualifiers.

The Milk Cup 2025 Series 1 Qualifiers: Everything we know

The Milk Cup Series 1 Open Qualifiers will take place on April 24, 2025, at 7 pm EST, while the Close Qualifiers will take place on May 1, 2025, at 7 pm EST. Both qualifiers will conclude on the same day. This tournament is a Duos format played on the Chapter 6 Season 2 map.

The top 15 teams will advance to the LAN Finals, which will be hosted in the fall of 2025. Note that the tournament is hosted by GonnaNeedMilk and is not affiliated with Epic Games or the FNCS.

How to participate

To join the The Milk Cup 2025 Series 1 Qualifiers, you and your teammates must first meet the eligibility criteria:

Must be a US citizen, green card holder, student/working visa holder, or hold a visa that allows income in the US.

Must be residing in the US at the time of competition.

Must submit a valid government ID, a completed W-9 form, or valid visa details before competing.

Must be at least 13 years old.

If you are eligible, the first thing to do is join the official GonnaNeedMilk Discord server. Thereafter, follow these steps:

Visit the #tmc-howtoverify channel and start the verification process.

channel and start the verification process. Once verified, go to #tmc-info and fill out the registration form. If you're under 18, you must also fill out the Parental Consent Form available in the same channel.

and fill out the registration form. If you're under 18, you must also fill out the Parental Consent Form available in the same channel. Once done, you will receive a confirmation email or Discord notification about what to do next.

Prize pool

The total prize pool for The Milk Cup 2025 Series 1 is $30,000. The top 15 teams will advance to the LAN Finals, where they can compete for a much larger prize pool of $210,000. Here's the placement-wise prize distribution:

1st: $8,100

$8,100 2nd: $5,400

$5,400 3rd: $3,600

$3,600 4th: $2,400

$2,400 5th: $1,800

$1,800 6th: $1,200

$1,200 7th: $960

$960 8th: $750

$750 9th: $660

$660 10th: $600

$600 11th: $540

$540 12th: $480

$480 13th: $420

$420 14th: $375

$375 15th: $315

$315 16th-20th: $255

$255 21st-25th: $225

That's all we know about The Milk Cup 2025 Series 1 event. The Series 2 takes place on July 10, 2025, while the third one takes place on August 21, 2025.

