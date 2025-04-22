Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration: Everything we know

A new Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration has officially been announced by Epic Games, and it’s not your typical cosmetics crossover. This time, the team-up is entirely focused on Fortnite Creative and UEFN, giving map creators chance to build TMNT-inspired game modes in Fortnite.
Fortnite and the TMNT franchise has a history of exciting and unique collaborations. Recently, an independent creator released a TMNT and Snoop Dogg crossover UEFN map that was even shared by the official Fortnite X account.
Here's everything known so far about the Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.
Epic Games announced a unique Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration
Unlike previous TMNT events in Fortnite, which introduced character skins and emotes for Battle Royale, this new crossover is built entirely around UEFN and Creative mode. Players will get access to a full set of tools and assets from the TMNT universe.
Here’s what the Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles includes:
- Playable and NPC characters: All four turtles — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — are available as NPCs. You also get allies like April and Casey Jones, along with classic villains like Shredder, Krang, and Bebop.
- Custom environments: Players can build iconic TMNT locations such as the Turtle Lair, Technodrome, and sewer tunnels using detailed prefabs and props. There are also new graffiti textures and animated elements for a gritty cartoonish vibe.
- Weapons and gadgets: Iconic weapons like the Katana, Sai, Bo Staff, and Nunchaku are part of this collaboration, and can be used in gameplay or equipped by NPCs using Creative devices as well.
- Official map templates: Epic Games is also providing multiple TMNT-themed starter islands, including Dimension X, City, and Arcade templates.
One major highlight of the collabroation is announcement of the TMNT Dimensions 2 [ROGUELIKE] UEFN island. This map is designed by Spiral House and will be released on April 24, 2025. The upcoming map's code is
- TMNT Dimensions 2 map code: 0564-2509-4966 (Releasing April 24, 2025)
To use the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles assets, you need to be part of the Island Creator Program and accept the special licensing terms related to the IP. All published maps must also meet Epic’s content rating standards. Note that this collaboration is solely related to creator-made islands, and has nothing to do with the main Fortnite map.
That’s everything we know about the Fortnite Creative x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. To know more, refer to the official documentation.
