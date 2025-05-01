Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

The Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops are going live with the announcement of the Star Wars-themed Chapter 6 Season 3. This exciting new update introduces several new weapons, skins, locations, and even a live Death Star event later in the season. Alongside these major additions, the blog also mentions a set of new Twitch Drops rewards for those who tune into Fortnite livestreams.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops.

How to get all Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops

To claim the Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops, you’ll first need to link your Epic Games account with your Twitch account. Once you’re connected, simply watch any Fortnite stream on Twitch within the event’s time window.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Here’s a step-by-step guide to linking your accounts:

Go to the Epic Games website and log in to your account.

and log in to your account. Click on your profile icon and select Account Settings .

. Navigate to the Apps & Accounts section.

section. Find the Twitch icon and click Connect .

icon and click . A small Twitch window will appear in your browser. Authorize the connection and close that window.

Once the accounts are linked, tune in to any of your favorite live Fortnite streams on Twitch and unlock the following items based on how long you watch the stream:

Galactic Duel Loading Screen : Watch for 15 minutes.

: Watch for 15 minutes. Anakin’s Model Jedi Interceptor Back Bling: Watch for 45 minutes.

After you’ve completed the required watch time, head to your Twitch Drops Inventory to claim the rewards. Note that the drops are accessible only for a limited period, starting May 2, 2025, at 9 am ET, and ending on May 5, 2025, at 9 am ET.

Once claimed, the items should appear in your Fortnite locker almost immediately. However, the official blog mentions that they could take up to 14 days to appear.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (v35.00 update) early patch notes: Lightsabers, new locations, Galactic Battle Pass skins, and more

That's everything there is to know about the Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops. This is your only opportunity to claim these cosmetic items for free, as they will later appear in the Fortnite Item Shop as paid skins.

