All Star Wars weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is right around the corner, and the fans are beyond excited. This time, the game dives deep into the Star Wars universe. While players are already hyped for new skins and map locations, many might also be wondering about new Star Wars-themed weapons arriving in the game. From powerful blasters to unique Mythics, the loot pool is getting a complete makeover.
On that note, here are all the confirmed weapons arriving in the upcoming Fortnite update.
List of Star Wars-themed weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
According to the latest blog, there are nine new and three returning Star Wars-themed weapons, plus a fresh Medallion, arriving on the first day of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.
Here are all the Star Wars weapons arriving in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, starting May 2, 2025:
- DL-44 Blaster Pistol
- CR-2 Heavy Blaster
- ACP Scatter Blaster
- BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster
- DLT-19 Blaster Rifle
- IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle
- A280-CFE Blaster Rifle
- DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle (Unvaulted)
- E-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)
- F-11 Blaster (Unvaulted)
- Thermal Imploder
There's also a new boss, Captain Phasma, who drops the following Mythic weapon and Medallion when defeated:
- Phasma’s F-11D Blaster: A strong version of the F-11 with boosted stats.
- Phasma’s Blaster Medallion: A passive item that reduces blaster cooldown and slows down overheating.
Other weapons arriving in later updates
Despite being one of the shortest seasons, spanning only 35 days, the players will be getting a major content update every week, and two of them will add even more weapons to the pool. The official blog mentions that the following weapons will arrive later in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:
- May 15, 2025: Wookie Bowcaster, CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster
- May 22, 2025: Amban Sniper Rifle, WESTAR-34 Dual Blaster Pistols, Mandalorian Jetpack (Unvaulted).
For now, it's unclear whether these weapons will replace others in the pool or all of them will coexist at the same time.
That's all the confirmed weapons in the new season so far. With so many themed weapons arriving throughout the season, the fans are in for a treat. Most of these are likely to get vaulted the next season.
