Tim Sweeney says Fortnite on iOS is returning to the US next week

Fortnite on iOS is returning to the US next week. Players will finally be able to step into the Metaverse after four years, four months, 17 days, and then some. This is a huge moment for those who have been locked out of the game on iOS devices all this time.

Ad

This is what Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney had to say:

"We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week. Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic."

It has taken a while for the Epic versus Apple friction to die down, but the inevitable has happened. As per Sweeney's statement, the unlawful fees are now made redundant not only across Europe but also in America. He continued:

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

"Apple’s 15-30% junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there."

That being said, the future of Fortnite on iOS in the US looks brighter than ever. If everything goes according to plan, the Metaverse's ranks are going to swell very soon.

Ad

Fortnite on iOS players in the US will be just in time for Chapter 6 Season 3 (Star Wars)

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the next phase of the Fortnite storyline kicking off on May 2, 2025, returning players will be just in time to jump into the Star Wars-themed season. Since Fortnite on iOS is live in other parts of the world, v35.00 is ready to go. As such, those joining the Metaverse next week (if Fortnite returns to iOS in the US), the game will run smoothly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the Galactic Battle Pass skins being revealed alongside gameplay elements, it's going to be an action-packed month. This could just be the best Star Wars collaboration ever within the Fortnite ecosystem. We've also got Darth Vader Samurai coming to the island next season.

Speaking of which, Fortnite on iOS will also be returning to Japan in late 2025.

All that said and done, having Fortnite on iOS back in the United States of America is going to be a huge boost to the game's ecosystem. New and returning players will ensure the player count is high. This is also good for Epic Games, which will be able to clock in more sales from cosmetics, which is in many ways the lifeblood of Fortnite.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More