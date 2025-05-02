When does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 end?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is set to end on June 8, 2025. Based on information provided by Epic Games, the current phase of the storyline will last only 35 days, making it one of the shortest seasons in the game's history. This is a considerably short time for players to grind and get those Battle Pass rewards.

Considering the major partnership with Star Wars and the array of skins teased, the Battle Pass is set to contain some exciting rewards and cosmetics based on the sci-fi franchise. However, with Epic Games' latest move, players will have the chance to purchase Battle Pass items from the in-game shop when they arrive later.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 begins on May 2, 2025, and will continue till June 8, 2025. Given the short runtime, players will have to seize every opportunity to finish quests and missions to earn XP and complete the Galactic Takeover pass.

Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 have a live event?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 could have a live event, based on the trailers and teasers shown by Epic Games. Many of these creatives depict the Death Star looming in the distance, so it could be possible that the developer has something special in mind for players. Given that the last season featured a live event, the trend may continue in this one.

However, Epic Games has not officially confirmed the possibility of any live event. Players will have to wait and see if the new season has any surprises for them. With a host of content and in-game items based on the iconic Star Wars franchise, fans of the Force are in for a big treat.

Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3's ending be delayed?

Chapter 6 Season 3 of Fortnite should not be delayed, based on the latest information received. Additionally, the ending date of the season has also been mentioned, hinting at the fact that things are on track.

Additionally, leaks for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 have been floating around for a while now, suggesting that Epic Games is already working on the next phase of the game.

