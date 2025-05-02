How to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Players can now pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, allowing them to get the required files and assets ready so they can jump into the new season of Galactic Battle as soon as the servers go live. PlayStation 5 and Xbox users can easily get this done and be one with the Force as soon as the downtime is over.

Here's how to pre-download Chapter 6 Season 3 of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

How to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on PlayStation 5

You can pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on PlayStation 5 (Image via X/Fortnite/Epic Games)

You can pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle on PlayStation 5 with an active internet connection and by following these steps:

Set your PS5 to connect to the internet while in Rest Mode. Head to Settings and navigate to the Saved Data and Game/App Settings tab. Click on the Automatic Updates options. Turn on Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode.

Once the servers go live, PlayStation 5 will automatically download the necessary files and assets for Chapter 6 Season 3. This nifty feature was also announced for Xbox, allowing console players to enjoy the update with ease.

How to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 on Xbox

Follow these steps to pre-download Chapter 6 Season 3 on Xbox (Image via X/Fortnite/Epic Games)

You can easily pre-download Chapter 6 Season 3 on your Xbox console with an active internet connection. Make sure you have a stable connection and follow these steps:

Head to My Games and Apps. Navigate to the Manage tab and click the Updates option. Click on Fortnite from the list of available updates to queue it for download.

However, it must be mentioned that this feature will work once Epic Games pushes the update files for Galactic Battle on their servers. You will have to check periodically to see when the developer pushes the files and assets for the new season. Once the assets are live, you can download them by following the steps mentioned above.

The ability to pre-download Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 brings parity between console and PC editions, allowing players to dive into the new season without having to wait for cumbersome download times.

