How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella

The new season of Galactic Battle is here, and players are already wondering how to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella. In every new segment, gamers are rewarded with a unique glider in the shape of an umbrella, capturing the overarching theme. So, players are eager to get their hands on this unique collectible glider.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella.

How to obtain the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella

Win a match this season to get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella (Image via X/Epic Games)

Players can now claim the much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella. This unique glider resembles the Death Star, perfectly capturing the Star Wars theme in this season of Galactic Battle.

You simply need to obtain a Victory Royale this season in Battle Royale or Zero Build to be rewarded with this unique Death Star-themed umbrella. Once you are finished with the match and return to the lobby, you will be rewarded with the glider, which you can then equip right away or just claim. If you have won a match and not received it, simply restart the game to claim it.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Victory Umbrella can be claimed only once, so be sure to take a screenshot when obtained to earn some bragging rights or to make your friends jealous. Additionally, following the trends of previous seasons, you can look forward to a ranked Victory Umbrella variant as well. It will be offered to players who win a Ranked match this season.

The Chapter 6 Season 3 umbrella blends in seamlessly with the overarching theme of the season, offering players an immersive and unique way to remember Galactic Battle as well as show their love for Star Wars in the game. While the regular variant features the silver edition of the Death Star, the ranked umbrella has a golden theme, making it stand out from the rest.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 features Star Wars as the major theme, bringing in an array of elements and items from the massively popular sci-fi franchise. Players can expect to see characters like Mace Windu, Darth Jar Jar, Anakin, and more throughout the season. Apart from this, the Item Shop will list cosmetics and items based on the universe.

