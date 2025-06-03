After Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to Fortnite UEFN

Fortnite UEFN is one of the most popular segments of the game, offering players an array of custom-created islands that pave the way for thousands of game modes. Based on the latest reports and data mined, Epic Games is reportedly set to add AI voices to these modes, a feature that could revolutionise how players interact with them.

Here's everything you need to know about AI voices reportedly coming to Fortnite UEFN.

Note: This article is based on speculations and leaks. Readers should take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite UEFN reportedly set to receive revolutionary AI voice feature

According to @HYPEX on X, a veteran leaker, it would seem that AI voices could be coming to UEFN experiences in Fortnite. Recently, Epic Games has added the AI feature to the Darth Vader NPC, allowing players to interact with it using voice chat. This gave the character unique properties, making the interactions unique and ever so immersive.

Now, it would seem that this AI voice feature could be making its way to the UEFN experiences. These unique islands and custom worlds are made using Unreal Engine and offer an array of immersive games such as Red vs Blue, Pit Rush, Free For All, and more. These maps are among the most popular aspects of the game, so it would come as no surprise if the developers pushed this update.

Based on additional information, the AI feature will allow creators to add presets of voices to their NPC characters and will reportedly offer them the ability to customise each of their personas. They can also set things that the non-playable character can or cannot talk about, ensuring improved immersion.

All that said, there is confirmation regarding a timeline for the arrival of this feature. Creators will have to wait for an official update from the developers to see if or when this game-changing AI NPC feature makes its way to Fortnite UEFN experiences.

This feature could make the experience more immersive and pave the way for detailed story and reader-based modes.

