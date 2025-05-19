Fortnite Darth Vader AI voice causes legal trouble as SAG-AFTRA files charges

The Fortnite Darth Vader AI was one of the newest features to be unveiled as part of the latest update to the game in the ongoing Star Wars-themed season. Epic Games introduced a new AI-powered character that could interact with players and offer unique conversations in-game. However, the feature seems to be in trouble, as SAG-AFTRA has filed charges against the developer's signatory company at the NLRB.
Here's everything you need to know about the SAG-AFTRA charges against the Fortnite Darth Vader AI's voice.
Fortnite Darth Vader AI in trouble as SAG-AFTRA files charges at the NLRB
Epic Games had recently introduced a revolutionary Darth Vader AI NPC as part of the latest update to the ongoing Galactic Battle season in FN. Unlike traditional characters, this Darth Vader was powered by AI, and it generated real-time responses and replies to questions and statements made by players. This was a major technological advancement in the game, offering players a truly unique and immersive feel.
However, this new feature has landed in hot water after the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Llama Productions, the signatory entity of Epic Games.
SAG-AFTRA cites that Llama Productions chose to replace the work of human performers with AI technology without providing any formal notice of intent. Additionally, they state that Epic Games had not bargained with them over appropriate terms for the Fortnite Darth Vader AI, which resulted in their filing of the unfair labor practice charge.
The body has been in the news recently for a series of protests against the supposedly unfair usage of the work of voice artists and performers. Its members have carried out a series of strikes to demand reforms in terms of the usage of their works and their professional aspects.
SAG-AFTRA consists of actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and other entertainment and media professionals. Now, the body has filed a lawsuit against the developers of the popular BR title for the use of the Fortnite Darth Vader AI voice.
