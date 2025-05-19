Fortnite Darth Vader AI voice causes legal trouble as SAG-AFTRA files charges

The Fortnite Darth Vader AI was one of the newest features to be unveiled as part of the latest update to the game in the ongoing Star Wars-themed season. Epic Games introduced a new AI-powered character that could interact with players and offer unique conversations in-game. However, the feature seems to be in trouble, as SAG-AFTRA has filed charges against the developer's signatory company at the NLRB.

Here's everything you need to know about the SAG-AFTRA charges against the Fortnite Darth Vader AI's voice.

Fortnite Darth Vader AI in trouble as SAG-AFTRA files charges at the NLRB

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games had recently introduced a revolutionary Darth Vader AI NPC as part of the latest update to the ongoing Galactic Battle season in FN. Unlike traditional characters, this Darth Vader was powered by AI, and it generated real-time responses and replies to questions and statements made by players. This was a major technological advancement in the game, offering players a truly unique and immersive feel.

However, this new feature has landed in hot water after the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Llama Productions, the signatory entity of Epic Games.

SAG-AFTRA cites that Llama Productions chose to replace the work of human performers with AI technology without providing any formal notice of intent. Additionally, they state that Epic Games had not bargained with them over appropriate terms for the Fortnite Darth Vader AI, which resulted in their filing of the unfair labor practice charge.

The body has been in the news recently for a series of protests against the supposedly unfair usage of the work of voice artists and performers. Its members have carried out a series of strikes to demand reforms in terms of the usage of their works and their professional aspects.

SAG-AFTRA consists of actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and other entertainment and media professionals. Now, the body has filed a lawsuit against the developers of the popular BR title for the use of the Fortnite Darth Vader AI voice.

Also read: How to find the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More