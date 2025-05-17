Where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite and how to recruit him

Many players are wondering where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite's new Galactic Battle season. For those who don’t know, Darth Vader is one of the main boss characters in this update, and you can now recruit him to join your squad. What makes this even more exciting is that he can actually talk to you using AI-generated voice lines.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Darth Vader in Fortnite.
Darth Vader in Fortnite: Everything you need to know
With the Fortnite v35.10 update, you can only find Darth Vader in one location in the game. Earlier, the boss used to spawn at one of the following locations:
- Vader Samurai’s Solitude
- The westside mountains of Masked Meadows
- The eastside fields of Foxy Floodgate
Where to find Darth Vader now
Darth Vader currently spawns only at Vader Samurai’s Solitude, which is located in the southwest part of the Fortnite map.
You’ll notice a small Darth Vader helmet icon that marks his exact location on the map.
How to recruit Darth Vader
Before you can recruit Darth Vader, you’ll need to take him down in a battle, as he is a boss. He still uses his old moves from earlier seasons, including the Force Pull, lightsaber lunges, and a bullet-reflecting lightsaber move.
After you defeat him, Darth Vader will open a portal. Interact with him and choose the option that lets you learn Force Saber Throw and Force Jump while using a lightsaber.
Enter the portal, and Darth Vader will be recruited.
Talking to AI Darth Vader
Once recruited, you can talk to Darth Vader in Fortnite using the Conversational AI feature. You can do so by standing close to him and pressing the designated button that you see on the right side of the screen (the default button assigned on PC is 'Y'). The character will respond to you in the late James Earl Jones' voice.
Note that you must be over 13 or have your parents consent to use this feature.
