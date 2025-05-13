What does the latest Fortnite Release Glider leak mean for gameplay?

The latest Fortnite Release Glider leak on X by @Hypex has been creating waves on social media, sparking mixed reactions from players. Based on leaked information and data mined, a major change to the function of gliders could be making its way to the game, potentially changing the gameplay significantly.

Here's everything we know about the latest Fortnite Release Glider and how it can affect the gameplay.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Release Glider leak by @Hypex. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Release Glider leak could change gameplay forever

The latest Fortnite Release Glider leak by @Hypex on X suggests that gliders could receive a major overhaul to the mechanics, potentially allowing players to release them as they are closer to the ground. This would essentially replace the existing mechanic where one had to wait till they hit the ground or any structure while landing.

Currently, all players have the same landing duration based on their jump point, essentially levelling the field. However, this new update could allow gamers to release the glider earlier, allowing them to land on tall structures or free-fall until they hit the ground. However, additional leaks also suggest that players will take fall damage if they release too early.

This mechanic is similar to the gameplay in Call of Duty or even Battlefield, where gamers can land earlier and obtain all weapons and ammunition before others, gaining an upper hand. This Fortnite Release Glider leak could be a major game-changer since some players might trade off health points to crash land earlier and pick up weapons, ammunition, and healing.

The ability to land earlier would give them the freedom to take potshots at those who land after them, making it difficult to reach the ground unscathed. If this feature is implemented, gamers can expect significant difficulty in safe landings, especially at named locations and landmarks with quests or mission objectives.

The glider is an iconic feature in the game, and this Fortnite Release Glider leak suggests a major twist in the gameplay. Reacting to the leak, many users compared it to the glider mechanic in Warzone, and while some were happy, others were not too pleased with this change.

Epic Games has not provided an official statement or teaser regarding the Fortnite Release Glider leak. Gamers will have to wait for an update or announcement from the developers to see if this leak holds true. This mechanic could be a major game-changer, especially for players who enjoy taking risks and are willing to do anything to get their hands on the coveted victory crown.

Also read: How to find the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Read more Fortnite articles here:

