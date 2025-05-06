How to find the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

The new season of Galactic Battle has introduced an array of new features and items, and alongside those, Epic Games has added a secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. This unique location can be accessed through an interesting Star Wars-themed activity, making it a seamless part of the theme. The location is filled with exciting loot and can be a great spot to get a head start.

Here's how to uncover the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

How to find and open the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

1) Land at the location

Land at this location to find and loot the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is located just south of Brutal Boxcars at the peak covered in ice. You will notice a large ruined imperial ship surrounded by decommissioned AT-ATs.

Simply land in the location and rush towards the crashed ship, and head over to the edge of the craft. You will notice a laser cannon with sparks shooting out of it.

2) Interact with the cannon

Interact with the cannon to fire it and create a hole in the wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once you have landed on the ship and located the cannon, approach it, and you will get a prompt to hotwire it. Simply hit your interact key and wait for the procedure to be completed.

Once done, you will notice that it powers up and shoots a single large burst directly in front of it, creating a large hole in the covered wall. This is the opening to the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

3) Enter the cave and loot

Enter and loot the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once the cave is exposed, jump off the ship and head inside. Typically, you will find three chests and some slurp barrels, making it a great starter location if you are playing alone or with your squad.

Once done, you can head out and loot the decommissioned AT-ATs and the crashed ship for more loot. Additionally, the area's strategic location makes it a great place to pivot to major landmarks and named locations.

