How to find the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

The new season of Galactic Battle has introduced an array of new features and items, and alongside those, Epic Games has added a secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. This unique location can be accessed through an interesting Star Wars-themed activity, making it a seamless part of the theme. The location is filled with exciting loot and can be a great spot to get a head start.
Here's how to uncover the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.
How to find and open the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
1) Land at the location
The secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is located just south of Brutal Boxcars at the peak covered in ice. You will notice a large ruined imperial ship surrounded by decommissioned AT-ATs.
Simply land in the location and rush towards the crashed ship, and head over to the edge of the craft. You will notice a laser cannon with sparks shooting out of it.
2) Interact with the cannon
Once you have landed on the ship and located the cannon, approach it, and you will get a prompt to hotwire it. Simply hit your interact key and wait for the procedure to be completed.
Once done, you will notice that it powers up and shoots a single large burst directly in front of it, creating a large hole in the covered wall. This is the opening to the secret cave in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.
3) Enter the cave and loot
Once the cave is exposed, jump off the ship and head inside. Typically, you will find three chests and some slurp barrels, making it a great starter location if you are playing alone or with your squad.
Once done, you can head out and loot the decommissioned AT-ATs and the crashed ship for more loot. Additionally, the area's strategic location makes it a great place to pivot to major landmarks and named locations.
