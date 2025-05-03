Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025) all but confirms the return of Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop, and more

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025), Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop skins, and much more are set to return. They haven't been out of rotation for too long, but they are extremely popular, owing to which there is a high demand for them. If you have V-Bucks to spare, here's your chance to get them.
The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX. The individual is highly reliable and is one of the most trusted sources of information for leaks. Here are more details on the same.
Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025) by @HYPEX. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025): Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop, and more return
During the Fortnite downtime (May 2, 2025), it was noticed that Epic Games had updated files for the Item Shop. As per the information obtained, numerous popular characters are set to return on May 3 and May 4, 2025, respectively. Here is the list:
May 3, 2024
- Dragon Ball
- Cowboy Bebop
- Juice WRLD
- Shohei Ohtani
May 4, 2025:
- Ironman
- Hulk
- El Chapulín
- Messi
- Ninja,
- FlakesPower
- Chica
Aside from cosmetics, potentially slated to return as per the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025), the Item Shop is stacked with new cosmetics that are in part related to the ongoing Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3. However, characters part of the Star Wars franchise (Mace Windu, Darth Jar Jar, and others) are yet to be featured in the Item Shop.
They will likely be featured at a later date as the season progresses. For the time being, you can obtain three Star Wars characters via the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass, alongside many other cosmetics.
On a side note, the Psycho Bundle is still listed, as well as the newly released Thunderbolts Bundle. Some Icon Series skins are also listed at present. There's a lot to buy if you have V-Bucks to spare. For the time being, that's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025). We could get more information about future rotations next week.
