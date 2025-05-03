Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025) all but confirms the return of Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop, and more

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025), Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop skins, and much more are set to return. They haven't been out of rotation for too long, but they are extremely popular, owing to which there is a high demand for them. If you have V-Bucks to spare, here's your chance to get them.

Ad

The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data miner @HYPEX. The individual is highly reliable and is one of the most trusted sources of information for leaks. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025) by @HYPEX. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025): Dragon Ball, Juice WRLD, Cowboy Bebop, and more return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the Fortnite downtime (May 2, 2025), it was noticed that Epic Games had updated files for the Item Shop. As per the information obtained, numerous popular characters are set to return on May 3 and May 4, 2025, respectively. Here is the list:

May 3, 2024

Dragon Ball

Cowboy Bebop

Juice WRLD

Shohei Ohtani

May 4, 2025:

Ironman

Hulk

El Chapulín

Messi

Ninja,

FlakesPower

Chica

Aside from cosmetics, potentially slated to return as per the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025), the Item Shop is stacked with new cosmetics that are in part related to the ongoing Star Wars Chapter 6 Season 3. However, characters part of the Star Wars franchise (Mace Windu, Darth Jar Jar, and others) are yet to be featured in the Item Shop.

Ad

They will likely be featured at a later date as the season progresses. For the time being, you can obtain three Star Wars characters via the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass, alongside many other cosmetics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On a side note, the Psycho Bundle is still listed, as well as the newly released Thunderbolts Bundle. Some Icon Series skins are also listed at present. There's a lot to buy if you have V-Bucks to spare. For the time being, that's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Item Shop leak (May 3, 2025). We could get more information about future rotations next week.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More