How to get Fortnite x Discord Galactic Battle Avatar for free

The Fortnite x Discord Galactic Battle Avatar is a brand-new cosmetic reward released to celebrate the launch of the game’s latest season in Chapter 6. This time, the entire season is themed around the Star Wars franchise, featuring characters, locations, and weapons inspired by the "galaxy far, far away." With so much hype around the crossover, fans now have the chance to unlock a completely free Fortnite x Star Wars cosmetic item to show off.

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Fortnite x Discord Galactic Battle Avatar for free.

How to claim the Fortnite x Discord Galactic Battle Avatar

The Galactic Battle Avatar is one of the most eye-catching Fortnite x Discord cosmetics so far. It features two iconic Star Wars logos — the Rebel symbol in red and the Sith symbol in blue — which hover above your profile picture. There's also a stunning trail of half-red and half-blue light that spins around your avatar.

To unlock this cosmetic, you first need to accept the official quest in Discord by following these steps:

Open the Discord app on your PC or console.

on your PC or console. Click on User Settings (the gear icon on the bottom left).

(the gear icon on the bottom left). Scroll down until you find the Gift Inventory and click on View Quests .

and click on . Look for the Fortnite banner and click on Accept Quest .

banner and click on . Choose the platform on which you play Fortnite (PC or Console).

Once the quest is accepted, all you have to do is play Fortnite for at least 15 minutes. There are no restrictions on what mode to play, so you can go for the primary Chapter 6 Season 3 map, Reload, or even custom UEFN maps. Just make sure that both Fortnite and Discord are running on the same platform during the quest, as the playtime will not be counted otherwise.

Once the 15-minute playtime requirement is met, the Galactic Battle Avatar will automatically appear in your Claimed Quests section in Discord. From there, you can equip it anytime you want. Do note that this is a limited-time quest and will only appear on Discord until May 15, 2025. Additionally, the Avatar is unfortunately not a permanent item, and will only stay in your account for 60 days from when you claim it. There are no alternative ways to keep it forever.

That's everything you need to know about the new Fortnite x Discord Galactic Battle Avatar. Players are recommended to actively check the Gifts Inventory section of Discord for more free rewards like this.

