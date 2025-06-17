Fortnite Superman Mythic gameplay details leaked

More information about the Fortnite Superman Mythic has just been leaked, and there's quite a bit to process. If the details are accurate, you will soon be able to fly across the map, insinerate opponents with ease, gain super strength, and become nigh indestructible. In short, you will become the Man of Steel for quite possibly the duration of the match.
We've seen gameplay footage of the Fortnite Superman Mythic, but this is the first time we've got insights into how it'll possibly function. Details were shared by a reputed leaker @Egyptian_Leaker, who has been steadfast in the community and is very reliable for leaks such as this. Here's more on the topic at hand.
Fortnite Superman Mythic gameplay details shed light on potential game-changing ability
We've seen in the trailer that Superman can fly, shoot laser beams out of his eyes, and send a group of enemies flying, and it would seem that you will too, soon. As per the information shared, the Fortnite Superman Mythic will grant you the following abilities:
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
- Heat Vision (Laser Eyes, same as the ones used for the Sprites)
- Super Strength
- Flying Ability
The Fortnite Superman Mythic will appear on the mini-map when it spawns. It could work similarly to the Godzilla mechanic, wherein players would need to enter a portal to gain Superman's powers. Once enough damage was taken, they would revert to a normal human-like state.
Alternatively, it could function like Doctor Doom's Mythic, which would allow players to transform into the character and wreak havoc on the map. Either one is possible since Epic Games has complete creative freedom with regard to how to do this. Nevertheless, one thing is certain: whoever gains Superman's powers during a match is bound to secure a Victory Royale if they play their cards right.
Just be sure not to take too much damage, or maybe you will be invulnerable for the duration that you obtain his powers. This would make sense since the Superman NPC cannot be harmed in-game. It would be a tad overpowering to normal players, but it would be true to lore.
That's everything we know about the Fortnite Superman Mythic. We should get more information during the upcoming update for Fortnite v36.10 on June 18, 2025.
If you own the Fortnite Battle Pass, you'll also be able to unlock the Outfit soon.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Fortnite leaks suggest an upcoming event for Chapter 6 Season 3 Super
- All Fortnite x Squid Game leaks so far