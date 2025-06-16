All NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super: Location and what they offer

There are a total of 12 interactable NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. With the theme being superheroes, over half of them are imbued with an ability. This doesn't necessarily translate into gameplay, but some can be hired if you need a helping hand, especially if you're playing solo. There's no guarantee that you'll win, but it does improve the odds in your favor.

The NPCs will sell you items you may need for a price and will also share information about the island and what is going on. Some have been here before, while others are first-timers on the island, and part of the current storyline.

Here's where to find all the interactable NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super.

Where to find all interactable NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Robin running (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned, there are 12 NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super that you can interact with. While some can be hired, they all sell something of value. Depending on what you require or who you need to interact with, you're free to talk to them at your convenience. Here's where they are located and what they sell:

Lightrider - Located at Shiny Shafts: Med-Mist Smoke Grenade (125) and Hire Lightrider (800).

- Located at Shiny Shafts: Med-Mist Smoke Grenade (125) and Hire Lightrider (800). The Night Rose - Located south of Supernova Academy: Healing and Rare Fury Assault Rifle (300).

- Located south of Supernova Academy: Healing and Rare Fury Assault Rifle (300). Superman - Located at Supernova Academy: Healing and Rift (450).

- Located at Supernova Academy: Healing and Rift (450). Morgan Myst - Located at Supernova Academy: Myst Gauntlets (300).

- Located at Supernova Academy: Myst Gauntlets (300). Vengeance Jones - Located at Supernova Academy: Shield Bubble Jr. (300) and Rare Hyperburst Pistol (300).

- Located at Supernova Academy: Shield Bubble Jr. (300) and Rare Hyperburst Pistol (300). Shadow Blade Hope - Located at Supernova Academy: Rare Deadeye DMR (300), Healing, and The Mask Maker...

- Located at Supernova Academy: Rare Deadeye DMR (300), Healing, and The Mask Maker... Haylee Skye - Located at Pumped Power: Rare Sentinel Pump Shotgun (300), Shockwave Grenade (300), and Hire Haylee Skye (800).

- Located at Pumped Power: Rare Sentinel Pump Shotgun (300), Shockwave Grenade (300), and Hire Haylee Skye (800). Ziggy - Located north of Shining Span: Hire Ziggy (800) and Med Kit (75).

- Located north of Shining Span: Hire Ziggy (800) and Med Kit (75). Outlaw Midas - Located at Utopia City: Chug Jug (400) and Rare Outlaw Shogun (300).

- Located at Utopia City: Chug Jug (400) and Rare Outlaw Shogun (300). Robin - Located at Rogue Repairs Black Market, northeast of Kappa Kappa Factory: Wingshot Grappler (800) and Hire Robin (500).

- Located at Rogue Repairs Black Market, northeast of Kappa Kappa Factory: Wingshot Grappler (800) and Hire Robin (500). Killswitch - Located at Foxy Floodgate: Hire Killswitch (800) and Tracking Visor (200).

- Located at Foxy Floodgate: Hire Killswitch (800) and Tracking Visor (200). Jade - Located south of Shogun's Solitude: Shield Potion (150), Rift (450), and Sprites...

In addition to these NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, you can also interact with three others, but not in a peaceful way. You have Kor, located at the Floating Island, Daigo the Mask Maker, located at Demon's Domain, and the Overlord Spire, which can appear on the map randomly.

