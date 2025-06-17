Fortnite leaks hint at Bruno Mars being the next Festival artist

New Fortnite leaks are hinting at the next upcoming artist for Festival Season 9, and it's a complete shocker. Sabrina Carpenter will step off the Main Stage on June 20, 2025, and a new artist will replace her. Based on previous rumors, Deadmau5 was supposed to take her place. However, it would seem that there might be a change in plans.

Reputed leakers @ShiinaBR and @SamLeakss received word that the artist for Festival Season 9 would be none other than Peter Gene Hernandez, aka Bruno Mars. Here is more on the topic.

Fortnite leaks suggest Bruno Mars could headline Festival Season 9

Bruno Mars made his debut in Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 alongside Anderson .Paak. This collaboration was done to promote Silk Sonic's debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which was a massive success, both in-game and in the real world. After the Festival kicked off, we got Jam Tracks as well. There are three at the moment, but more are to be expected if the recent rumors are true.

Coming back to the leak, both aforementioned leakers received word that Bruno Mars would headline Festival Season 9. This information was also backed by other leaker communities.

Of course, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it's hard not to take into consideration that Bruno Mars could be next.

He's been a powerhouse in the music industry and a much-loved artist in-game as well. With speculations of a new album being released later this year, this is the perfect time to have him re-join the Metaverse. It wouldn't even come as a surprise if his new song debuted in-game, as Epic Games has done similar promotions in the past with The Weeknd.

That's about everything we know at the moment. More information is bound to surface once downtime kicks off for Fortnite update v36.10, scheduled for June 18, 2025. Depending on the teaser that Epic Games reveals, we'll know for certain who's next to take over the Main Stage as the featured artist.

