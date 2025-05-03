4 worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, ranked

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is now live, and players seem quite happy about all the Star Wars content. With new skins, weapons, and map locations, the game does feel fresh and exciting again. However, just like every other season, getting the new Victory Umbrella remains a challenge. Since the map has undergone major changes this season, knowing where not to land can be just as important as knowing the best spots.

Ad

On that note, here are the four worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. This ranking is based on the quality of loot, the number of players that usually land there, mobility options, and hiding spots.

The worst landing spots of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

There are four new named locations and several big landmark changes on the Fortnite map in Chapter 6 Season 3. While exploring new areas can be fun and exciting, it doesn't always lead to a Victory Royale. Some of these spots are chaotic, poorly designed, or simply not worth the risk.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Expand Tweet

Ad

4) Foxy Floodgate

Foxy Floodgate in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

The Foxy Floodgate location is right in the middle of the map, which sounds great in theory as it's a prime position to avoid early Storm Circles. However, this location is one of the most confusing places to land in. Built like a dam, it has awkward elevation changes, along with very scattered loot. Because of its layout, you can easily miss valuable loot or get ambushed from above or below.

Ad

Rather, you can choose to land at the Burd To Go landmark, which is a few hundred meters north of Foxy Floodgate. The loot is pretty good there, and the chances of getting early competition are very low.

3) Vader's Samurai Solitude

Vader's Samurai Solitude in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

This might be a hot take, but the new Vader Samurai’s Solitude is not a great place to land, and not for the reasons you'd expect. Yes, it has a lot of loot and includes the new Medallion and Mythic weapon, but that's exactly the problem. Whether casual or competitive, tens of players land here just for the sake of defeating the boss, resulting in major chaos.

Ad

Thus, the odds of surviving here are completely based on luck. While it's a fun challenge, it might not be the best option for those looking for a win.

2) Kappa Kappa Factory

Kappa Kappa Factory in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Located at the bottom right part of the map, Kappa Kappa Factory is one of the older named locations that has carried over into Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Despite having a decent number of chests and ammo boxes, the area is quite underwhelming. Mobility could be a major issue from here, as there are just a few cars at some distance and nothing else.

Ad

The number of buildings is also less, which means that if other players land here and you don’t get good loot quickly, your match could end before it even begins. Moreover, being so far off in the corner, this location often ends up outside the Storm Circle, which forces players to engage in long rotations.

1) Magic Mosses

Magic Mosses in Fortnite C6S3 (Image via Epic Games)

Magic Mosses is arguably the worst landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. This forest-themed location feels like a modern Wailing Woods. At first glance, it looks pretty and has many chests, but the loot is spread out very far and wide, resulting in a lot of time wasted just running.

Ad

While you will find tons of wood here, finding metal and stone is hard. This is a major issue, especially in competitive matches where having full mats is important. The main apartment in the center of the area doesn’t even have a car nearby, so you are required to run long distances for almost everything from here. In conclusion, this place would be a poor choice if you are serious about winning.

Ad

That concludes the list of worst landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Keep in mind that playstyles vary, and some of these locations might work well for some people. So use this list as a starting point, but keep exploring and developing your own strategies.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More