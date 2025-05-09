Fortnite iPhone release "possibly" happening soon, according to Epic Games CEO

After years of legal battles, Epic Games has recently confirmed that Fortnite is finally returning to iOS for US players. The long-awaited return of the mobile version of the game has been a topic of anticipation for a while, and fans have been eagerly waiting for some news on the same.

On May 9, 2025, popular content creator DuckyTheGamer posted on X, asking if today is the day when the game will finally be released for iOS in the US. In a surprising response, the CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, replied with a single word:

"Possibly"

On that note, here’s a brief overview of the iOS release situation and why it took so long.

Various hints suggest Fortnite iPhone version will be released very soon

The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple started back in 2020, when the former introduced its own payment system for the apps to bypass Apple's 30% fees. As a result, Fortnite was removed from iOS altogether. This led to a massive lawsuit that dragged on for nearly five years. In April 2025, the case was finally resolved, and it was announced that Fortnite on iPhone was on the way. This news sparked massive excitement in the community.

Epic Games initially hinted that the game would be listed in the App Store sometime in May 2025. Now, after Tim Sweeney's reply to DuckyTheGamer, the release seems to be closer than ever. On top of that, a fan recently found an interesting file name within the Epic Games directory: ++Fortnite+Release-35.00-CL-42225001-IOS. All these hints suggest that the iPhone version of the game is ready for release. We can expect the game to arrive for US users on May 9 or May 10, 2025.

Despite all these hints, there is still no clear confirmation of when the iOS version of the game will be released worldwide. However, considering it's already available in the EU since mid-2024 and now likely in the US very soon, a worldwide release window for the same doesn't seem too far.

