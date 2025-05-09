Fortnite Xbox Cloud Gaming guide: How to play and more

Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming is the easiest way to enjoy the game on almost any device. Since the game was removed from the App Store due to the legal feud between Epic Games and Apple, iPhone users have struggled to access it. Moreover, many older laptops and budget PCs can’t run the game smoothly.

Ad

Xbox Cloud Gaming fixes this by letting you stream Fortnite directly in your browser, and the best part? It's completely free to use.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about playing Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Also read: Is Fortnite back on iPhone?

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming: Everything you need to know

Cloud Gaming is a free streaming service provided by Microsoft that lets you play games on your browser, without the need to install the game on your device.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Benefits

Using this service to play has a lot of benefits:

Many live-service games are completely free to play (including Fortnite). Other popular titles can be accessed with the Game Pass subscription.

You do not need to install any games on your device.

Works on even older and weaker devices.

Supports cross-play as well as cross-progression in Fortnite.

Availability

Fortnite is currently available via Cloud Gaming in 28 countries:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Ad

If your country is not listed here, don't worry, as Microsoft is actively working to expand the reach of this service to more countries.

How to play

Playing Fortnite on the Cloud is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming website on your desired browser.

Sign in using your Microsoft account.

Search for Fortnite in the library and click on Play.

If you have your Microsoft and Epic Games accounts linked, the title will launch immediately; otherwise, it will redirect you to connect the accounts first. It is necessary for cross-progression. To play on an iPhone, it is recommended to use the default browser, Safari, while PC users are recommended to use Edge for best results.

Ad

Downsides

There are also a few downsides to playing Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming:

You need a high-speed and stable internet connection. Slower networks would struggle a lot.

You might experience input delay often, especially when building structures in the game.

The game is streamed via browser, so it won't look as sharp as the game on a high-end device.

Continuous usage on devices like phones or laptops might drain the battery faster than usual.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about using Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite. For more information, you can check the official Fortnite blog here.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More