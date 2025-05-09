Fortnite Xbox Cloud Gaming guide: How to play and more

Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming is the easiest way to enjoy the game on almost any device. Since the game was removed from the App Store due to the legal feud between Epic Games and Apple, iPhone users have struggled to access it. Moreover, many older laptops and budget PCs can’t run the game smoothly.
Xbox Cloud Gaming fixes this by letting you stream Fortnite directly in your browser, and the best part? It's completely free to use.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about playing Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming: Everything you need to know
Cloud Gaming is a free streaming service provided by Microsoft that lets you play games on your browser, without the need to install the game on your device.
Benefits
Using this service to play has a lot of benefits:
- Many live-service games are completely free to play (including Fortnite). Other popular titles can be accessed with the Game Pass subscription.
- You do not need to install any games on your device.
- Works on even older and weaker devices.
- Supports cross-play as well as cross-progression in Fortnite.
Availability
Fortnite is currently available via Cloud Gaming in 28 countries:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
If your country is not listed here, don't worry, as Microsoft is actively working to expand the reach of this service to more countries.
How to play
Playing Fortnite on the Cloud is quite straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:
- Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming website on your desired browser.
- Sign in using your Microsoft account.
- Search for Fortnite in the library and click on Play.
If you have your Microsoft and Epic Games accounts linked, the title will launch immediately; otherwise, it will redirect you to connect the accounts first. It is necessary for cross-progression. To play on an iPhone, it is recommended to use the default browser, Safari, while PC users are recommended to use Edge for best results.
Downsides
There are also a few downsides to playing Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming:
- You need a high-speed and stable internet connection. Slower networks would struggle a lot.
- You might experience input delay often, especially when building structures in the game.
- The game is streamed via browser, so it won't look as sharp as the game on a high-end device.
- Continuous usage on devices like phones or laptops might drain the battery faster than usual.
That's everything you need to know about using Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite. For more information, you can check the official Fortnite blog here.
