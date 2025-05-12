Fortnite leaks suggest Sabrina Carpenter concert is in the works

According to recent Fortnite leaks, Sabrina Carpenter's concert is on the way. She was officially revealed as the featured Fortnite Festival Season 8 artist on April 7, 2025, and fans loved it. From her outfits to the unique themed instruments and more, this season's Festival Pass is packed with some great content. So far, every featured artist has received their own concert in Fortnite, so it’s no surprise that Sabrina is next. However, the new leak from @Loolo_WRLD, a reliable source in the community, gives us a much clearer picture of what to expect.

On that note, here's everything we know about the possible Sabrina Carpenter concert in Fortnite so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming Sabrina Carpenter concert soon

According to the post, the Sabrina Carpenter concert will be held in UEFN by Magnopus, the same team of creative designers and developers who worked on the Metallica and Karol G concerts, making the leak more believable. The concert will have its own playlist, just like the previous ones, and is expected to feature about six songs and run for around 10 minutes. The user has also credited @BeastFNCreative for helping confirm this leak.

For those who don't know, Magnopus is a popular studio known for creating immersive virtual experiences. Their portfolio includes working for some of the biggest clients in the entertainment industry, such as Epic Games, HBO, Disney, and many more.

Given that all of Fortnite Festival Season 8 cosmetics were themed around Sabrina Carpenter's latest album Short 'n Sweet, it’s highly likely that all six songs in the concert will also come from that same album. That includes two of her most popular songs, Espresso and Please Please Please.

That's everything we know from the recent Fortnite leaks regarding the concert. While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed the concert, the leak lines up with the pattern from the previous ones. For now, fans can enjoy the current Festival Pass content and keep an eye out for any official announcements.

