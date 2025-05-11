Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 results

The Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 has officially concluded, and it was one of the most entertaining events in a long time. The tournament brought high-stakes gameplay, laughs, and even a moment of chaos when a sudden power outage hit the arena after the third game. Despite the unexpected break, the event carried on, and we now have the final results of the tournament.

For those unfamiliar, the Pro-Am series pairs one professional player with a popular content creator in a duo format. This time, it was played in the Reload game mode, adding a fresh twist. A total of six matches were played on LAN, at the Galen Center, in Los Angeles. The tournament featured an attractive prize pool of $500,000.

On that note, here are the final results of the FNCS Pro-Am 2025.

Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025: Full list of results

After an intense day of competition, Peterbot and AussieAntics emerged as the champions, taking home the prize of $50,000. The matches were full of surprises and tension till the very last game to determine the victor of Pro-Am 2025. The crowd in the arena was brimming with excitement.

Here's the full list of results, including the prize pool distribution of Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025:

Placement Prize Participants 1st $50,000 Peterbot, AussieAntics 2nd $45,000 Cooper, Zemie 3rd $40,000 PodaSai, Nikof 4th $35,000 Setty, dieyuhs 5th $30,000 Khanada, StableRonaldo 6th $25,000 916Gon, Flakes Power 7th $25,000 Queasy, Nick Eh 30 8th $25,000 Th0masHD, Sommerset 9th $25,000 rezon ay, Faxuty 10th $25,000 Clix, Lacy 11th $20,000 Cold, CourageJD 12th $20,000 Veno, Reddysh 13th $20,000 Bugha, Typical Gamer 14th $20,000 Koyota, Captain Shota 15th $20,000 MrSavage, Lachlan 16th $15,000 Regsita, Nate Hill 17th $15,000 alex, Loserfruit 18th $15,000 Kami, Jacob4TV 19th $15,000 Moxie, SypherPK 20th $15,000 Mongraal, Ali-A

Here are the match-wise winners:

Game 1: Cooper & Zemie

Cooper & Zemie Game 2: Clix & Lacy

Clix & Lacy Game 3: Khanada & StableRonaldo

Khanada & StableRonaldo Game 4: Peterbot & AussieAntics

Peterbot & AussieAntics Game 5: rezon ay & Faxuty

rezon ay & Faxuty Game 6: PodaSai & Nikof

That wraps up the Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 results. The Fortnite competitive action isn't done for 2025 yet, as the Showdown Cup is set to kick off on May 14, 2025, followed by Major 3 in the coming months.

Moreover, the Global Championship 2025, featuring a whopping $2 million prize pool, will be hosted in September as well. Players can check the in-game Compete tab or the official Fortnite Competitive social channels to stay updated.

