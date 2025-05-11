The Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 has officially concluded, and it was one of the most entertaining events in a long time. The tournament brought high-stakes gameplay, laughs, and even a moment of chaos when a sudden power outage hit the arena after the third game. Despite the unexpected break, the event carried on, and we now have the final results of the tournament.
For those unfamiliar, the Pro-Am series pairs one professional player with a popular content creator in a duo format. This time, it was played in the Reload game mode, adding a fresh twist. A total of six matches were played on LAN, at the Galen Center, in Los Angeles. The tournament featured an attractive prize pool of $500,000.
On that note, here are the final results of the FNCS Pro-Am 2025.
Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025: Full list of results
After an intense day of competition, Peterbot and AussieAntics emerged as the champions, taking home the prize of $50,000. The matches were full of surprises and tension till the very last game to determine the victor of Pro-Am 2025. The crowd in the arena was brimming with excitement.
Here's the full list of results, including the prize pool distribution of Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025:
Here are the match-wise winners:
- Game 1: Cooper & Zemie
- Game 2: Clix & Lacy
- Game 3: Khanada & StableRonaldo
- Game 4: Peterbot & AussieAntics
- Game 5: rezon ay & Faxuty
- Game 6: PodaSai & Nikof
That wraps up the Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 results. The Fortnite competitive action isn't done for 2025 yet, as the Showdown Cup is set to kick off on May 14, 2025, followed by Major 3 in the coming months.
Moreover, the Global Championship 2025, featuring a whopping $2 million prize pool, will be hosted in September as well. Players can check the in-game Compete tab or the official Fortnite Competitive social channels to stay updated.
