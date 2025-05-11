Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 results

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 11, 2025 00:12 GMT
Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 has been concluded (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 has officially concluded, and it was one of the most entertaining events in a long time. The tournament brought high-stakes gameplay, laughs, and even a moment of chaos when a sudden power outage hit the arena after the third game. Despite the unexpected break, the event carried on, and we now have the final results of the tournament.

For those unfamiliar, the Pro-Am series pairs one professional player with a popular content creator in a duo format. This time, it was played in the Reload game mode, adding a fresh twist. A total of six matches were played on LAN, at the Galen Center, in Los Angeles. The tournament featured an attractive prize pool of $500,000.

On that note, here are the final results of the FNCS Pro-Am 2025.

Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025: Full list of results

After an intense day of competition, Peterbot and AussieAntics emerged as the champions, taking home the prize of $50,000. The matches were full of surprises and tension till the very last game to determine the victor of Pro-Am 2025. The crowd in the arena was brimming with excitement.

Here's the full list of results, including the prize pool distribution of Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025:

PlacementPrizeParticipants
1st$50,000Peterbot, AussieAntics
2nd$45,000Cooper, Zemie
3rd$40,000PodaSai, Nikof
4th$35,000Setty, dieyuhs
5th$30,000Khanada, StableRonaldo
6th$25,000916Gon, Flakes Power
7th$25,000Queasy, Nick Eh 30
8th$25,000Th0masHD, Sommerset
9th$25,000rezon ay, Faxuty
10th$25,000Clix, Lacy
11th$20,000Cold, CourageJD
12th$20,000Veno, Reddysh
13th$20,000Bugha, Typical Gamer
14th$20,000Koyota, Captain Shota
15th$20,000MrSavage, Lachlan
16th$15,000Regsita, Nate Hill
17th$15,000alex, Loserfruit
18th$15,000 Kami, Jacob4TV
19th$15,000 Moxie, SypherPK
20th$15,000 Mongraal, Ali-A
Here are the match-wise winners:

  • Game 1: Cooper & Zemie
  • Game 2: Clix & Lacy
  • Game 3: Khanada & StableRonaldo
  • Game 4: Peterbot & AussieAntics
  • Game 5: rezon ay & Faxuty
  • Game 6: PodaSai & Nikof

That wraps up the Fortnite FNCS Pro-Am 2025 results. The Fortnite competitive action isn't done for 2025 yet, as the Showdown Cup is set to kick off on May 14, 2025, followed by Major 3 in the coming months.

Moreover, the Global Championship 2025, featuring a whopping $2 million prize pool, will be hosted in September as well. Players can check the in-game Compete tab or the official Fortnite Competitive social channels to stay updated.

