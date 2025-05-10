Is Hanumankind Big Dawgs Emote available in Fortnite Item Shop?

The Hanumankind Big Dawgs Emote was recently announced in Fortnite, and the fans loved it. The song Big Dawgs took the internet by storm, shining a spotlight on the Indian rap scene. So, when Fortnite announced an Icon Series Emote based on the track on May 3, 2025, it quickly went viral. Unfortunately, the Big Dawgs Emote is no longer available in the Item Shop, but don't lose hope.

Here's everything about this Emote and how likely it is to return in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Will the Hanumankind Big Dawgs Emote return in Fortnite?

The Big Dawgs Emote will most likely return in the Item Shop. It was first released in the shop on May 3, 2025, for 500 V-Bucks. This cosmetic features the now-iconic walking sequence from the Big Dawgs music video as a Traversal Emote, meaning players could move around the Fortnite map while using it.

The emote was taken down from the Item Shop just two days later, on May 5, 2025. But the good news is that the Emote was not exclusive to that time window. Fortnite frequently rotates Emotes and other cosmetics in and out of the in-game item shop. This means the Big Dawgs Emote is very likely to return in a future shop rotation.

It’s not unusual for Icon Series Emotes to return after a few weeks or months, so fans should keep checking the shop regularly. In the mean time, there are many other exciting cosmetics that are available to purchase, including new and returning Star Wars skins and other Icon Series Emotes.

How many Icon Series Emotes are there in Fortnite?

As of May 10, 2025, there are 296 unique Icon Series Emotes in the game with most of them costing exactly 500 V-Bucks. The Icon Series cosmetics were introduced with the Marshmello collaboration back in 2018, during Chapter 1 Season 7. Thus, the first two Icon Series Emotes were both Marshmello-themed.

Since then, the game has collaborated with hundreds of popular musicians and celebrities to bring a range of unique and iconic cosmetics. The Icon Series section of the in-game shop updates very often compared to others.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More