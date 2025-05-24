Is Star Wars Battlefront 2 crossplay?

Despite being a 15-year-old title, some questions exist around whether Star Wars Battlefront 2 supports crossplay. Unfortunately, the game doesn't feature cross-platform support. For readers unaware, this feature allows gamers to play the game with those using a different platform on the same server. Most recent games have enabled crossplay features, which is a boon for players looking to enjoy the game with friends across various platforms.
Read on to learn whether Star Wars Battlefront 2 supports crossplay.
A brief overview of Star Wars Battlefront 2 and why it is a hot topic
The absence of crossplay simply means that PlayStation users can’t play or match up against Xbox or PC users, and vice versa. While most of the recent multiplayer games offer cross-platform support, Star Wars Battlefront 2, launched in 2017, still lags behind in that regard.
The game recently achieved a great milestone, engaging a huge player count on PC. Based on the SteamDP information, the game currently has over 14,000 active players on PC.
The number is massive considering this is a 15-year-old title with moderate graphics. In addition to PC, a huge player count is expected on other platforms.
This surge began kicked off on May 4, 2025, and one of the reasons is likely Star Wars Day on May 4th, famously associated with the phrase “May the 4th be with you.” Players are now more interested in understanding the titles, and Battlefront is a solid choice to begin with.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the fourth main installment in the Star Wars: Battlefront series and features iconic characters from the films, including Luke Skywalker. In terms of gameplay, it offers both single-player and multiplayer modes, where players can assume the roles of soldiers in ground battles or starfighters to witness a space fight.
