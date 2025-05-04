7 best Star Wars Games to play on May the 4th, Star Wars Day

Since “May the Fourth” jokingly became the rallying cry of the Star Wars community, fans have celebrated May 4 as the official Star Wars Day. As such, most fans will enjoy watching their favorite movie trilogy or series. However, gamers will be better off playing their favorite Star Wars games. These explosive intergalactic experiences range from playing as a sword-wielding Jedi to being a sneaky bounty hunter.

Ad

Here are seven of the best Star Wars Games you can play on May the Fourth, Star Wars Day.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinion.

Best Star Wars Games to play on Star Wars Day

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Ad

Trending

Release Date : November 2019

: November 2019 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The story of Cal Kestis, as one of the few surviving Jedi on the run from being hunted by the Galactic Empire, is lauded as not only one of the best Star Wars games of all time but also one of the best action-adventure games in general.

This game has you traveling to different planets to find a way to restore the fallen Jedi Order. With exploration and challenging yet flexible combat reminiscent of Soulslike games, you meet different allies along the way, along with recurring enemies like the Second Sister. Overall, it’s a fever-dream come true for fans who wished to play as a Jedi with Force powers.

Ad

2) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ad

Release Date : November 2019

: November 2019 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis as he and his allies race against the Galactic Empire to find a hidden planet that can become a haven for the new Jedi Order. This time, the planets are bigger and more explorable, each having its intricate layouts, side quests, and more.

Moreover, Cal now has three different lightsaber stances to choose from, helping you adapt your playstyle according to your enemies. As such, this game improves the scale and scope of everything from the first game, creating a bigger and bolder experience that fans will enjoy.

Ad

Also read - Star Wars Jedi Survivor review - The Empire Strikes Back to Fallen Order's A New Hope

3) Star Wars: Outlaws

Ad

Release Date : August 2024

: August 2024 Platforms: Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

The Star Wars franchise has been noted for its immersive story that spans across many galaxies, with various planets having unique life forms and ecosystems. If you want a different experience than being a lightsaber-wielding Jedi Knight, and also like games like Mass Effect, Star Wars: Outlaws might be your best bet.

Here you play as a thief named Kay Vess, as she goes on the run after a botched heist and a bounty on her head. Now, you must delve into the shady world of various crime syndicates, as you sneak and blast your way through various open-world missions.

Ad

Also read - Star Wars Outlaws review: An excellent heist adventure in a Galaxy Far Far Away

4) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

You can embrace the dark side in Knights of the Old Republic (Image via Lucas Arts)

Release Date : July 2003

: July 2003 Platforms: Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Ad

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is the oldest game on this list, along with being the highest-rated on Metacritic. This is a tactical turn-based RPG where you create your own Jedi and embark on a mission to defeat Darth Malak, a Sith Lord.

If you like RPGs like Dragon Age or Baldur’s Gate 3, you will feel right at home with this one. Along your journey, you meet and recruit allies to expand and strengthen your team. However, whether you become a righteous Jedi or a devious Sith depends on your actions. Now’s a good time to play this game since a remake is in development.

Ad

Also read - 5 tips to get started in Star Wars Outlaws

5) Star Wars: Battlefront II

Ad

Release Date : November 2017

: November 2017 Platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One

Star Wars: Battlefront II is both a single-player and a multiplayer game. In the single-player story mode, you play as Iden Veriso, commander of the Inferno Squad, as you explore and shoot your way across various new and original Star Wars locations. Throughout your journey, you get to meet and play as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

The online multiplayer mode is the game’s highlight, allowing you to select from a few distinct classes as you try to take control of huge warzones. You can also fly your Starfighter in space to participate in aerial assaults.

Ad

6) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Ad

Release Date : April 2022

: April 2022 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

If you want to experience what it feels like to play out all the events from all nine main Star Wars movies with an extra dose of humor, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a must for your library.

This game covers most of the important events across the three trilogies, having you play as iconic characters from the show. The Skywalker Saga also has an impressive roster of almost 400 characters, including fan-favorites like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you like a fun and lighthearted adventure, then you are in for a fun time.

Ad

Also read - LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review - Perhaps the best LEGO game of all time

7) Star Wars: The Old Republic

The Old Republic is an active yet underrated MMORPG (Image via Electronic Arts)

Release Date : December 2011

: December 2011 Platforms: Windows, macOS

Ad

Not mentioning Star Wars: The Old Republic in this list of amazing Star Wars games will be a sin since it’s an underrated gem. You create a character from eight playable classes and join the Republic or the Sith for world domination. Joining up in online lobbies with your friends and many other players to complete dangerous missions together will always be ecstatic for MMORPG lovers.

As such, if you want to explore vast open worlds across the universe and complete loads of missions, give this game a try.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!