5 tips to get started in Star Wars Outlaws

Now that Star Wars Outlaws is out, it’s time to talk about ways to make the game easier or more enjoyable for you. It can be challenging out there among the stars, trying to balance a game of “Who to trust”, as you deal with the most dangerous syndicates in the Star Wars universe. This is an open-world adventure that can be as easy or as difficult as you want it to be.

This is a rich, deep adventure, after all, and there are plenty of planets to explore, and trouble to get into in Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure. If you’re new to this kind of game but love Star Wars, we’re here to help with some tips for Star Wars Outlaws.

Tips to help you begin playing Star Wars Outlaws

1) Don’t be scared to betray other Syndicates

Don't be shy about treachery - it's way more fun that way (Image via Ubisoft)

You’ll be given a chance very early on to betray one Syndicate or another in Star Wars Outlaws. If you’re worried that this is going to make your life in the game harder one way or another, this is both true and false. There are no serious dangers to betraying someone - other than it lowers your reputation with them.

It will make their bases harder to break into, in that they are far less likely to be kind to you. That in turn, only makes things rougher for you. That said, it’s not permanent. You can still wind up doing missions for people you’ve betrayed, and build that trust back. When I betrayed the Pyke syndicate over and over, it was solely because they were rude. Side with whomever you please! You can always build reputation back up and unlock the better gigs, and cosmetics.

2) Embrace the power of Nix - he can do almost anything

Nix is the best tool in your arsenal, and he's always glad to help (Image via Ubisoft)

While Kay Vess gets tons of amazing tools in her kit, the best one she has is Nix! That adorable little alien can do so many great things. Steal from enemies with zero consequence, sabotage security boards, distract enemies, and so much more. In fact, Nix can even make enemies that can't be one-shot into enemies that can be.

For instance, Gamorreans need a specific tool to stealth kill them. However, if you make Nix attack, they won’t be able to stop you from taking them out in one hit. This even works in combat. Do not underestimate how amazing Nix is, and use him whenever you can. There are tons of creative ways to use him in Star Wars Outlaws

3) Before stealthing into any area, always case the joint first

There's usually a back way in - sometimes more than that (Image via Ubisoft)

Most of the enemy bases in Star Wars Outlaws have multiple ways in. You can go right through the front door - but that’s dangerous. More often than not there’s a cave, or a vent, or some other way in. Take the time before attacking any dangerous territory, to find the safest, or most enjoyable way in. You might want to go through the front and try your luck. That’s perfectly fine.

I ran into missions where if I had just paid a little more attention, I could have been in and out in ten minutes. Doing it the long way, however, picked up way more credits, powerful gear, and information I could use later to bribe or set people up. Never rush - always take your time.

4) Take a long look through the Accessibility features

You can do a lot to adjust the difficulty of Star Wars Outlaws, to make it easier or harder. For example, you can give yourself more chances to succeed at something, make Kay take less damage, or you can take it in the other direction. You can remove the color-coded movement options (climbable fences, et cetera) if you want it to feel more natural, and find it yourself.

There are plenty of options for people who are hearing/visually impaired, or for people that just don’t want to struggle through some of the harder parts of the game. There’s zero shame in it - play however you’d like in Star Wars Outlaws. Before you dive in, take a look at that stuff first.

5) Sometimes, a little noise is a good thing on a stealth mission

From the right hiding spot, you can unleash chaos, and use it to your benefit (Image via Ubisoft)

This is primarily a stealth game, but sometimes, you can use a little noise to your advantage. If there are just too many enemies in a huge room, you can lure one or two away with some noise, and then try to take them out with skills like Fast Talking, and then a fast attack. In many cases, you can do this without alerting a whole room.

You can also pull one enemy away with noise, and take them out, so you can get to others that are easier to stealth. In some cases, you can just make a little ruckus and run away, making an enemy try to find you. I feel like creativity is going to be your best friend.

Check out our other Star Wars Outlaws guides

