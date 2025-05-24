How many people are playing Battlefront 2: Player count explored

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2018) might have just witnessed a massive player count jump. The sequel to the 2015 reboot title is developed by DICE (also known for their Battlefield games). Aside from just having the multiplayer, the title also features a singleplayer campaign that takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Ad

As of May 24, 2025, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2018) has a total of 13,537 players on Steam.

Battlefront 2 has seen a massive influx of players

More gamers are playing the title by the minute (Image via SteamDB)

To give a primer on the history of Battlefront 2's player count, it previously peaked in January 2021. But as time passed on, it started dwindling. A peak of 10,489 was reduced to a measly 1,211 on April 28, 2025. However, players started steadily flooding in after that date. And in a mere 26 days, the count went up to 13,537, a new all-time peak for the game as of this writing.

Ad

Trending

This only accounts for Steam, but we can only guess that the count on EA's app is similar if not more. This is because it is one of the many titles that gamers can access with a monthly subscription service, providing better value for money. A similar bump should also be there on the console versions of the title.

What caused this spike?

Multiple of causes are behind this massive Battlefront 2 bump (Image via Electronic Arts)

A ton of events across the world may have caused player interest to grow back in Battlefront 2:

Ad

Fortnite collaborated with the Star Wars IP to bring a new Galactic Battle mode. This revived interest in multiplayer games set in the iconic franchise.

The spike started just a few days before May 4, the Star Wars Celebration day.

May 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of the Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith movie.

The second season of the critically acclaimed Andor spin-off show came to a conclusion on May 13, 2025.

Ad

Furthermore, fans are always up for more Star Wars games, especially ones as good as Battlefront 2. Thus, many fans have joined this spike to show their demand for Battlefront 3 to the publisher Electronic Arts.

Check out Sportskeeda's other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.