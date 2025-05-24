How many people are playing Battlefront 2: Player count explored

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2018) might have just witnessed a massive player count jump. The sequel to the 2015 reboot title is developed by DICE (also known for their Battlefield games). Aside from just having the multiplayer, the title also features a singleplayer campaign that takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.
As of May 24, 2025, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2018) has a total of 13,537 players on Steam.
Battlefront 2 has seen a massive influx of players
To give a primer on the history of Battlefront 2's player count, it previously peaked in January 2021. But as time passed on, it started dwindling. A peak of 10,489 was reduced to a measly 1,211 on April 28, 2025. However, players started steadily flooding in after that date. And in a mere 26 days, the count went up to 13,537, a new all-time peak for the game as of this writing.
This only accounts for Steam, but we can only guess that the count on EA's app is similar if not more. This is because it is one of the many titles that gamers can access with a monthly subscription service, providing better value for money. A similar bump should also be there on the console versions of the title.
What caused this spike?
A ton of events across the world may have caused player interest to grow back in Battlefront 2:
- Fortnite collaborated with the Star Wars IP to bring a new Galactic Battle mode. This revived interest in multiplayer games set in the iconic franchise.
- The spike started just a few days before May 4, the Star Wars Celebration day.
- May 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of the Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith movie.
- The second season of the critically acclaimed Andor spin-off show came to a conclusion on May 13, 2025.
Furthermore, fans are always up for more Star Wars games, especially ones as good as Battlefront 2. Thus, many fans have joined this spike to show their demand for Battlefront 3 to the publisher Electronic Arts.
