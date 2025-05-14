Andor season 2 finale ending explained: How does the Star Wars series connect to Rogue One?

After 24 episodes and 2 and a half years of buildup, Andor season 2 aired its final episode on May 13, 2025. Bringing a close to this era of Star Wars, the show finally put a close to Cassian Andor's story that began in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and presented another batch of three episodes that saw how the story finally led into the events of the 2016 film.

Warning: Spoilers for Andor season 2's finale to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

By the end of Andor season 2, the show perfectly ties into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and sees Cassian traveling to the same place where we see him at the start of the film. Not only that, but it delivers many gut punches to fans as well as they learn new things about the character that make his inevitable fate only much more tragic.

Cassian heads for Kafrene at the end of Andor season 2

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Image via Disney+)

Following Luthen's death, Cassian heads to Coruscant to save Kleya from being captured by the ISB. He takes Melshi and K-2SO along with him for the mission and also, along the way, violates some of Yavin's guidelines, which leaves Draven, Bail, and Mon Mothma a bit frustrated.

When at Coruscant, he finally finds Kleya in Luthen's abandoned safe house. There, she tells him that the Empire is building a massive weapon, and this is why they were mining Ghorman and are currently mining Jedha. She reiterates that Palpatine's energy project is just a lie, and just as the ISB is about to come and arrest her, Cassian, Melshi, and K-2SO are able to get Kleya out of there.

When they return to Yavin, Cassian tells the Rebel leadership about the Empire's weapon, but they don't believe his information due to it being Luthen Rael's source of intel. However, Cassian vouches for it due to Luthen dying for the cause. One of Saw Gerrera's men, Tivik, also calls for Cassian at Yavin and tries to arrange a meeting with him on Kafrene to relay some important information.

Mothma is then convinced due to her history with Luthen, and Andor season 2 ends with Cassian being sent to Kafrene to meet with Tivik and see what information he exactly has. Kafreen is where the viewers meet Cassian for the first time during his conversation with Tivik. This is how Andor season 2 connects with Rogue One and seamlessly blends the two projects together.

What happens to Bix at the end of Andor season 2?

Adria Arjona as Bix on Mina-Rau (Image via Disney+)

Andor season 2 also gives fans an answer to what happened to Bix. At the end of episode 9, it is revealed that Bix ends up leaving Cassian after he tells her that he is done with the Rebellion following the mission to save Mon Mothma.

However, Bix realizes that Cassian still has more to give to the Rebellion, and to keep the cause alive, she leaves him. While leaving, she gives him a message saying that she will be there when they have finally won, and then they can both live the life they always wanted.

At the end of Andor season 2, right as the series is going to cut to credits, fans get to see Bix living in peace on Mina-Rau. However, the big revelation comes when she is seen standing with her and Cassian's child.

Dedra Meero is arrested

Dedra in Andor season 2 (Image via Disney+)

Following her arrest of Luthen Rael, Dedra is arrested since she directly went against ISB orders. This is also due to Lonni Jung being found dead and the plans for the Death Star being out there in the open. This leads to Director Orson Krennic thinking that Dedra is a rebel spy, as she wondered how Lonni got that information and was able to sift through Dedra's security clearance.

At the end of Andor season 2, Dedra can then be seen in a similar prison to Narkina 5 as the lights shut off and she yells into the abyss.

How does Luthen die?

A still from the series finale (Image via Disney+)

Andor season 2 also features Luthen's death. After he gets the information about the Death Star from Lonni, he shoots him and escapes. He gives Kleya the info and heads back to his antique shop to get rid of evidence. However, Dedra shows up and starts interrogating him about his operation, as he has been Axis all this time.

Unfortunately for her, before she can take him in, Luthen stabs himself and is rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is put on life support. Kleya sees everything unfold and then decides to infiltrate the hospital. She stages a distraction by blowing up a few Imperial vehicles and makes it to the room where Luthen is being held.

She then shares a final moment with him before taking him off life support and letting him pass away peacefully, and not on the Empire's terms.

The final three episodes of Andor season 2 are streaming on Disney+ right now.

