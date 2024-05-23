What role did Adria Arjona play in Andor? Details explored as actress features on Jason Momoa's recent Instagram post

Actress Adria Arjona Torres recently made the news after Jason Momoa posted a picture with her on his Instagram account. The Aquaman star posted a carousel of images on Monday, May 20, 2024. The pictures were from his recent trip to Japan, and one of them showed Momoa hugging Adria Arjona while they were seated around a dinner table.

Although there have been reports confirming the relationship, neither Adria nor Jason have explicitly confirmed the same. The news of this reported relationship comes two years after Momoa's secret divorce from Lisa Bonet in 2022.

Jason Momoa was last seen in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast X. Meanwhile, Adria was recently a part of Star Wars: Andor as Bix Caleen.

Adria Arjona started her acting career with minor roles in the anthology series True Detective and Person of Interest. Her breakout role on television was when she starred as Dorothy Gale in the fantasy drama series Emerald City.

What role did Adria Arjona play in Andor?

Adria Arjona joined the Star Wars universe in the 2022 Disney+ series Andor. She joined the cast, playing the role of Bix Caleen, a mechanic and black-market dealer from the planet Ferrix. She works at Timm Karlo's (James McArdle) salvage yard and is connected to several black market dealers and buyers. Bix Caleen is one of the oldest friends of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Andor also hinted at a romantic history between Bix Caleen and Cassian Andor.

Arjona's character, Bix, plays an important role in helping Cassian Andor connect with the enigmatic Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard). Luthen Rael inspired Andor to join the rebel alliance and help make the alliance larger.

Star Wars: Andor is a prequel to the events of the film Rogue One (2016). Andor traces the story of how Cassian Andor formed the rebel alliance after getting radicalized against the Galactic Empire. The series achieved immense critical acclaim and helped put Adria in the spotlight once again. The first season of Andor was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bix Caleen will play an important role in the upcoming second season of the series. The final moments of the first season saw Bix witness the death of her boyfriend, Timm Karlo. Since Timm was killed by a squad of Pre-Mor officials, Bix might be prompted to join the resistance.

Bix Caleen's relationship with Cassian Andor might also see significant improvements as they get entrenched into Luthen Rael's resistance movement.

Jason Momoa's recent Instagram post hints that he is dating Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa (image via Instagram/@prideofgypsies)

While Jason Momoa has shared pictures of himself with Adria on Instagram, there has been no explicit confirmation from either the actor or Adria. However, the Braven actor had stated on May 11, 2024, that he was in a "happy relationship." While attending the Comic-Co festival in Basingstoke, a fan asked the actor if he was single, and he confirmed that he was in a relationship, which was shared in a video on X.

"I'm very much in a relationship. You'll find out very soon," the video shows him saying.

Jason Momoa was reportedly dating actress Eiza González for some time after he split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

Adria and Jason met on the sets of the 2021 film Sweet Girl, they reportedly began dating recently. Adria Arjona was earlier married to her longtime boyfriend, Edgardo Canales. They separated from each other in 2023.

Adria is set to star in the upcoming film Blink Twice, featuring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, directed by Lisa Bonet's daughter, Zoë Kravitz. Arjona is set to star in an upcoming Netflix film titled Hit Man alongside Glen Powell.