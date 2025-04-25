What happened to Tay Kolma in Andor season 2? Character fate explained

Andor season 2 continues the intergalactic journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to lead the cause of the Rebellion against the Empire. Tay Kolma (Ben Miles) is a significant character in season 1, mainly helping Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). While season 2 shows Tay Kolma in a negative light, his fate towards the end of episode three moves towards the end of his journey on the show.

Andor season 2 began by showcasing a new persona of the protagonist, Cassian Andor, as he joins Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) to become a part of the Rebellion. While the episodes follow Andor's struggle ahead, at the other end, the wedding festivities of Mon Mothma's daughter, Leida Mothma, bring Tay Kolma again in the second season.

A banker by profession, Tay's plight in this season seemed to be at its worst, with his personal and financial life being a total mess. He approaches Mon for help, but his ill intentions cause him trouble at the end of episode three.

Disclaimer: The following sections include major spoilers for Andor season 2. Reader discretion is advised.

Exploring Tay Kolma in Andor season 2

Tay Kolma approches Mon Mothma to seek help in Andor season 2 (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Tay Kolma took an important spot in the first season, asserting a positive role for the character. When Mon Mothma finds herself in troubled waters for failing to show a large sum of money used for funding the Rebellion in her transactional record, her childhood friend, Tay, comes to her rescue. However, in Andor season 2, Tay shows a different side of himself, which calls for strict actions from Mon's end.

Tay Kolma is shown to be in great peril, with nothing working out for him on the financial and familial front. He gets separated from his wife in season 2. Once a wealthy individual, he also loses a lot of money in various failed schemes and work. His allegiance to the Rebellion also dwindles, as he alleges that the 'rebel activity' drains him of his monetary resources.

In such a state, he seeks help from Mon in return for his loyalty in supporting her rebel cause and keeping silent about her secret fundings. Mon seems to be falling apart, with her family internally suffering, and the marriage happening as a deal with Davo Sculdun. The nuptials are planned to camouflage the larger preparation she is doing to strike against the Empire, which also seems not to be going the right way.

With all such troubles in place, Tay further threatened to speak directly with Davo if Mon did not help him. With Tay demanding a bribe when Mon already had a lot on her plate and the Empire was on the lookout for faulty transactions, the Senator seeks Luthen's support to handle this problem. While helping Tay seemed a doable option to Mon, it seemed to be inviting more trouble in the future, with Tay always having the scope of threatening Mon to his advantage.

At the end of episode three, Luthens takes the matter into his hands and calls Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) to execute his plan. She replaces Tay's driver, and the series ends with this scene, indicating an end to the life of Tay Kolma through murder.

Genevieve O'Reilly speaks on her role as Mon + Tay's fate

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor season 2 (Image via YouTube/@StarWars)

Actress Genevieve O'Reilly plays the role of Mon Mothma in Andor season 2. She is also gaining traction for her striking dance at her daughter's wedding in the closing of episode 3. Caught between the tensions in her family and at the rebel front, the added loss of her friend, Tay Kolma, as he became a liability to her cause, further makes her lose her calm.

In such a frenzied state of mind, she dances boldly, expressing her emotions through her strong moves. Genevieve's interview with Variety explored more about her character's reaction to Tay's death:

"Rebellion has many faces. Each are important and painful, but they are different facets of that one idea. Tay’s murder haunts her forever, because she understands that she is a part of that. It just breaks that romantic idea that you could get that far into rebellion and not have blood on your hands."

She further commented on the harsh repercussions of the struggle shown in the series.

"That was her childhood friend. It breaks something deep in her. It’s important to show that everything for all of these characters comes with a cost. It all requires courage, but it doesn’t come for free. It all comes intertwined with pain. Rebellion is not pretty.", mentioned Genevieve O'Reilly to Variety.

What has happened on Andor season 2 so far

Andor season 2 commenced with the fierce and bold side of Cassian Andor as he begins his life dedicated to the Rebellion. He is on a mission to steal the TIE Avenger from under the Empire's nose, which he succeeds in doing after some difficulties. He is then tasked to take the special ship to another rebel pilot for their next destination. What follows is his weird encounters and escape from Yavin 4.

Meanwhile, Bix (Adria Arjona), Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), and Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) are living their lives as refugees in Min-Rau. As they practice farming and lead their lives as illegal inhabitants on the planet, threats of a census add woes for the trio and others like them from Ferrix.

Bix suffers from her past traumas, shown in season 1. While she attempts to overcome that, an Imperial official's attempts at making moves on her make her more uncomfortable. As the officer's actions reach their pinnacle when he forces himself on her, Bix retaliates, and what follows is a fight between the Imperials and the trio.

Cassian comes just in time to save his friends, but the tragic end of Brasso in the scuffle ends the fight on a sad note. He is also forced to leave B2EMO in this confusion, adding to the tragedy. Andor season 2 introduces Dedra (Denise Gough) and Syril (Kyle Soller) as a couple and delves deeper into Dedra's dark personality. Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) works on the completion of the Death Star and seeks to go the extra mile for it.

At the Maltheen Divide, a secret meeting is called by Krennic to announce his plans to take over Ghorman to retrieve the mineral 'kalkite' for the Death Star's energy requirement. Problems of displacing the planet's inhabitants and the rebel reactions to it are discussed, to which Dedra proposes using incompetent rebels to create trouble among the Rebellion.

What will come ahead in Andor season 2?

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2 (Image via starwars.com)

Andor season 2 was released on April 22, 2025, on Disney+. It is a prequel to the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). The series will follow the pattern of three episodes released together every week, leading up to 12 episodes in total. Talking about the series in an official video of Star Wars on YouTube, the series creator, Tony Gilroy, explained that every group of three episodes will narrate the story of one year, with the next set leaping to the next year.

It is awaited to see how the journey of Cassian Andor and all other characters pans out to ultimately lead to the events that happened in Rogue One. With a unique episode release format and unanswered mysteries in the storyline, the upcoming episodes will bring a new viewing experience for the audience.

Stream Andor season 2 on Disney+.

