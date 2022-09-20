Who plays Rebel leader Mon Mothma in Andor? All about Genevieve O'Reilly

Andor is all set to premiere on September 21, 2022, bringing back the iconic character of Rebel leader Mon Mothma and Genevieve O'Reilly, the actress who portrayed the character on and off for almost 20 years.

O'Reilly first appeared in the role in a deleted scene in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in 2003. She has spent most of the time doing vocal dubs for the character in Star Wars Rebels.

With Andor, the actress claimed, she had the first proper chance to explore the character in detail.

She said:

"To have the opportunity to explore her and delve into her — not just as a Rebel leader, but also as a woman — has been something that I didn’t expect and something that I’m thrilled to be a part of."

She continued:

"I always thought that at the heart and center of that moment, Caroline [Blakiston’s Mon Mothma] carried a pain that I could see. So I was always really curious what that pain was,...And so to get the opportunity to discover that will hopefully inform and elevate the work that already exists."

Read on to find out more about Genevieve O'Reilly.

Who is Genevieve O'Reilly?

Genevieve O'Reilly was born in Dublin, Ireland on January 6, 1977. She was raised in Adelaide, Australia and is the eldest of four siblings. At the age of 20, the actress moved to Sydney. She studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art there, graduating in 2000.

Genevieve O'Reilly made her first television appearance in 2001 with the Canadian television series BeastMaster. She followed it up with an appearance in Asylum Seekers. She then rose to prominence with All Saints as Leanne Curtis. The show went on from 2002-2005.

She has made several other TV appearances, including The State Within, The Time of Your Life, Diana: Last Days of a Princess, Second Chance, Life, Spooks, Waking the Dead, The Day of the Triffids, Law & Order: UK, and Midsomer Murders.

Genevieve O'Reilly also made a splash with the miniseries The Honourable Woman, playing the role of Frances Pirsig. She also starred in the BBC television series Banished.

During this phase, she also took on roles in many films, including The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Avatar, Right Here Right Now, The Young Victoria, Forget Me Not, Survivor, The Legend of Tarzan, and The Snowman. She also played Moira on Overwatch in 2017.

She is most well-known for her role as Mon Mothma, a character she portrayed for a long time. Speaking about her role in Andor and the opportunity to dig into the character, she said:

"This is such a gift of a role. It has been a genuine privilege to step into the shoes that Caroline Blakiston originated with George Lucas back in the ‘80s, as well as revisiting her at different times in my life. So to have the opportunity to explore her and delve into her — not just as a Rebel leader, but also as a woman — has been something that I didn’t expect and something that I’m thrilled to be a part of."

Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far