What are Saw Gerrera and Wilmon really planning in Andor season 2, and why is Rhydonium so important?

Andor season 2 released episodes 4–6 on April 29, 2025. The storyline jumps ahead by a year to BBY 3, delving further into Cassian Andor's journey as he strikes against the Empire.

With a move in time, the characters are seen tackling new problems and challenges as they prepare to fight against the Empire. The storyline following Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), who was also seen in Rogue One, has some callbacks to past releases from the Star Wars franchise.

The episodes see Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) and Saw planning and preparing for a mission to steal the notable substance called Rhydonium. This substance highlighted in Andor season 2 is important to the storyline as it is an essential fuel used in starships, while also being highly hazardous. It has the potential to cause mass havoc and has severe effects on health, like Saw's lung issues due to excessive inhalation of the substance's fumes.

Exploring Saw Gerrera and Wilmon Paak's mission and the importance of rhydonium in Andor season 2

As seen in the latest episodes of Andor season 2, Saw and Wilmon are on the planet D'Qar, the future base of operations of Princess Leia, and are planning to poach rhydonium. Rhydonium is a starship fuel with extreme volatility. It is an important requisite in using the ships and is hazardous to health. Hence, it requires great caution in its handling.

While the other characters are busy facing their own challenges in Ghorman and with other diplomatic concerns, Saw and Wilmon work on D'Qar to plan a heist to steal rhydonium.

Rhydonium is significantly featured in the recent episodes of Andor season 2, making fans curious about its presence in the series. Apart from being an essential fuel requirement for the starships, Saw is also seen to be addicted to the substance. This addiction may be the reason for his severe lung damage, which leads to him needing assistance breathing later on in Rogue One.

Saw and Wilmon are joined by another character called Pluti, mentored by Wilmon, who teaches him about the different variations of rhydonium and the techniques to steal them.

Challenges test Saw and Wilmon's plan in Andor season 2

Handling rhydonium is a complex task, and with Pluti as a slow learner, Wilmon has to extend his stay at D'Qar to help his mentee practice further and perfect his skills of stealing the fuel. Saw plans to carry out the Rhydonium heist on a different planet.

Meanwhile, Pluti discovers that Saw will dispose of Wilmon once he completes training Pluti, leading to him making attempts to delay Wilmon's death and succeeding, only to find himself on the wrong end of Saw's gun.

Saw reveals that Pluti's allegiance lay with the Empire. He was a spy who leaked information to the Empire about the details of their mission on D'Qar. Saw tested Pluti's loyalty by feeding him false information, and was proven correct when he saw the Imperial forces strike out based on the leaked details.

Wilmon is put in charge of the heist and leads Saw and his team to the other planet to extract rhydonium, leaving D'Qar behind on the suspicion that it may be overtaken by the Empire.

The dangerous substance rhydonium in Andor season 2

Wilmon on the mission for stealing Rhydonium in Andor season 2 (Image via YouTube/Star Wars)

With its fumes being a hazard to inhale, rhyodonium can also lead to massive explosions if not handled with care.

In Andor season 2, Saw is seen inhaling the rhydonium fumes on purpose. When questioned, he explains that he is immune to the substance due to a past experience on Onderon when he was exposed to it. This constant exposure to the toxic substance is the reason for his damaged lungs, which leads to him using oxygen masks and mechanical lungs by the time he appears in Rogue One.

Saw also encourages Wilmon to take a whiff of the substance, which may lead to possible health complications on the latter's part in the future.

Apart from Andor season 2, rhydonium is also referred to in past releases of Star Wars, such as the comic Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, and other releases, such as The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian.

Stream Andor season 2 on Disney+.

