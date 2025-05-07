Andor season 2 episode 9 ending explained: Is K-2SO back in action?

Three new episodes of Andor season 2 premiered today on Disney+ on May 6, 2025. With episodes 7 to 9 out there right now, the show took viewers deep into the tragedy of Ghorman as a massive massacre took place on the planet, which caused a huge shift within the galaxy. Not just that, but it also impacted some of the characters in a massive way.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor season 2. Reader discretion is advised.

In episode 9 of Andor season 2, Cassian is seen leading an extraction mission to get Mon Mothma out of Coruscant. By the end of the episode, everything shifts massively in Cassian's life as he finally understands the importance of the Rebellion. However, not just that, but the episode also finally sees the debut of K-2SO in the show.

Andor season 2 episode 9 sees K-2SO get activated

K-2SO as seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Image via Lucasfilm)

K-2SO was an Imperial KX unit which was first seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The droid was basically captured by the Rebellion and then reprogrammed to work in their favor. However, it was never really explained how K-2SO came to be with the Rebellion. Well, Andor season 2 finally answers that question.

In episode 8 of the season, fans get to see the tragic Ghorman Massacre take place. To control the crowd and take out protesters, the Imperial Army stationed on the planet sends out KX units to establish dominance. When one of those KX units starts chasing Cassian and Wilmon, it is rear-ended by one of the Ghorman rebels, and it is cut in half.

Cassian then takes the unit back to Yavin with him, where the rebels fix it up. At the end of episode 9, the bot is reprogrammed and not under Imperial control anymore. This is basically how K-2SO comes to be with the Rebel Alliance, and fans can surely expect to see more of him in the upcoming final three episodes.

Cassian gets Mon Mothma out of the Senate

Mon Mothma in Andor season 2 (Image via Lucasfilm)

A majority of Andor season 2 episode 9 also focuses on Mon Mothma defecting from the Senate and taking a stand against Emperor Palpatine. Following the Ghorman Massacre, Mon Mothma decides to give a speech against the Empire during the next Senate meeting. She enlists Bail Organa's help to get her out of there once she is done making the speech.

However, Luthen gets to know that the people Bail has enlisted to help Mon Mothma are corrupt and sends Cassian in his place to make sure she gets out. At the next Senate meeting, Mon Mothma makes a speech about how what happened in Ghorman was genocide and even calls Palpatine a monster, which evokes a huge response from the committee.

The ISB then calls for her arrest, but Cassian shows up in time and is able to get her out of there and save her life. He then regroups with Kleya and the other rebels, where they decide to take Mon Mothma off-planet to make her give another speech and inspire the Rebels to unite and fight for a single cause. The speech itself can be seen in Star Wars: Rebels as well.

Bix leaves Cassian to ensure he stays with the Rebellion in Andor season 2

Bix as seen in Andor season 2 (Image via Lucasfilm)

Another big moment that comes in Andor season 2 episode 9 is Bix leaving Cassian to ensure that he stays with the Rebellion. Throughout the three episodes, fans can see how done Cassian is fighting for the Rebellion and having to work as a puppet for Luthen. It all comes to a head when he witnesses the Ghorman massacre firsthand as well.

After delivering Mon Mothma and returning to Yavin, Cassian has a talk with Bix where he reveals that he intends on leaving the Rebellion, as he is done with it and can't go any further than he already has. He reveals that he wants to spend his life with Bix.

However, Bix realizes that Cassian is a leader and can't leave the Rebellion as it needs him the most. So, she leaves the next morning, leaving a note behind for Cassian saying that she gave up the love of her life for the Rebellion and that they need to win. She promises him that once the fight is over, she will find him so that they can live together in peace finally.

New episodes of Andor season 2 are streaming on Disney+ right now.

