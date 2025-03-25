New trailer for Andor season 2 shows the Rebellions desperation to defeat the Empire 

With only a month left to go for Andor season 2, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released another trailer for the upcoming outing of the show. While the last trailer had a more pulpy and upbeat tone, with a rock song playing in the background, the new trailer, which was released on Monday, March 24, 2025, had a more serious tone, which heightened the stakes.

The second trailer for Andor season 2 promises fans that it will explore the Rebellion's desperation to defeat the Empire. With so much set up in the trailers, fans will get to see everything in the four-year lead-up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as the show will give fans a glimpse at how Cassian ended up at Yavin 4.

While the previous trailer was light on story beats, the new trailer also gives fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the upcoming season of the show.

Andor season 2 trailer gives fans a new look at the Rebellions war against the Empire

In the new trailer for Andor season 2, fans, once again, get to see Cassian Andor infiltrating the ISB headquarters and reiterating the importance of winning against the Empire. This time, he is conversing with Luthen Rael, who was reunited with Cassian at the end of the first season. So, it certainly looks like the two are going to be working together this season.

Alongside that, fans also get to see the return of Bix Caleen in the Andor season 2 trailer, who seems to have joined Cassian in the fight. With a romantic spark between the two reignited, fans can expect to see them have a joint arc in the show. Familiar faces also include Mon Mothma, who seems to be going through her own issues with the Imperium.

On the Empire side, the trailer also focuses on Dedra Meero, the strategic supervisor for Imperial Security, who seems to be going through her own troubles at the ISB. Syril Karn also gets a spot in the trailer, but fans will be excited to see Ben Mendelsohn return as Orson Krennic. The actor will return to play the role for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In the Star Wars universe, Krennic oversees the development of the first Death Star. Alongside him, Alan Tudyk is another returning Rogue One alumnus who will reprise his role as K2-SO. Andor season 2 will show fans the first meeting between him and Cassian.

When does Andor season 2 come out?

Andor season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. The season will premiere its first three episodes on the day, after which three episodes will be released weekly. The season has a total of 12 episodes. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Andor Season Two will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny. From the very first scene, Cassian's story has activated an ever-widening ensemble of allies and enemies."

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

