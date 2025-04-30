What is the Ghorman Massacre in Andor season 2? Everything to know about it

Andor season 2 returned this week with three brand-new episodes. Episodes 4 to 6 premiered on Disney+ on April 29, 2025, and put the focus on Ghorman, a planet that is slowly being taken over by the Empire. Ghorman also happens to be the same location where the infamous massacre took place.

While the latest episodes of Andor season 2 don't feature the massacre, the show is slowly laying the seeds for it. It has been confirmed that it will be a major event in the show, and it will be a tragedy that will result in the deaths of thousands.

So, with the Ghorman massacre being something that is yet to be seen in Andor season 2, let's take a look at exactly what its importance is in the Star Wars lore and what fans can expect to see from it.

Exploring the events of the Ghorman Massacre, which are to be featured in Andor season 2

In Star Wars lore, the Ghorman Massacre is a pivotal event of the Imperial era. The event takes place in 2 BBY (Before Battle of Yavin) and is when the Imperial army opens fire on peaceful protesters. The massacre ends up costing the lives of thousands of Ghormans who were protesting the Empire's presence on their planet, as they kept mining for the Death Star.

Following the massacre, it led to a huge response from the galaxy, with many criticizing the Empire's actions. Senator Mon Mothma even went a step further and blamed Emperor Palpatine directly for all the deaths caused in Ghorman. This led to Mon Mothma being branded as a traitor and having to go into exile, as she was then being hunted down by the ISB.

This led to Mon Mothma further allying with the Rebel Alliance, with her also directly taking the fight to the Empire. This is what would make her become a major member of the Rebellion, and is what caused the downfall of the Empire as well. While these events weren't seen in the latest episodes of Andor season 2, they are confirmed to show up later in the season.

Grand Moff Tarkin also perpetrated a massacre in Ghorman

However, this wouldn't be the only massacre that would take place in Ghorman. Andor season 2 also makes a mention of a massacre that was illustrated by Grand Moff Tarkin 16 years before the events of the show. When Cassian visits Ghorman, he starts a conversation with the clerk at the hotel where he is staying.

Over there, it is mentioned that Grand Moff Tarkin killed many Ghormans 16 years ago in the city centre as well. When he arrived on the planet, his ship was being blocked from landing by protesters, and he then opened fire on them, killing at least 500 Ghormans in the process.

With the Ghorman Massacre still yet to be featured in Andor season 2, the show has already painted a tragic picture for the planet.

Fans can tune in for Andor season 2 on Disney+ with new episodes premiering every Tuesday on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

