Andor season 2 complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

After two years of waiting, Cassian Andor is finally set to return as Andor season 2 premieres this April. As the show's final season, the show will focus on the events leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follow the titular character as he joins the Rebellion to defeat the Empire and make a difference in the galaxy.

For those excited, Andor season 2 will be premiering with its first three episodes on April 22, 2025, on Disney+. However, Disney+ is taking quite a different approach to the release of season 2's episodes. Instead of having one episode come out every week, viewers are going to be treated to multiple episodes over the course of four weeks.

Andor season 2 release schedule explained

Andor season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on April 22, 2025, after which the show will release three episodes every week. This is because the show is split into four arcs, consisting of three episodes each. As the season has 12 episodes overall, every three episodes will cover a year's worth of events leading up to Rogue One.

The show will end its run on May 13, 2025. Here's when each episode of the upcoming season will be released.

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 TBA April 22, 2025 2 TBA April 22, 2025 3 TBA April 22, 2025 4 TBA April 29, 2025 5 TBA April 29, 2025 6 TBA April 29, 2025 7 TBA May 6, 2025 8 TBA May 6, 2025 9 TBA May 6, 2025 10 TBA May 13, 2025 11 TBA May 13, 2025 12 TBA May 13, 2025

Where to watch Andor season 2?

Season 2 will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+ when it starts streaming on April 22, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

The show will be available at no further cost for those with a subscription.

Cast of Andor season 2 explored

The upcoming season will see the return of Diego Luna as Andor. Alongside him, actors Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, and more will return as well from the first season. The show also adds Rogue One alumnus Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk to the cast, who return to portray their characters Orson Krennic and K-2SO.

Here is the entire cast list for the upcoming season of the show:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Seth as Cinta Kaz

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

What is Andor season 2 about?

The upcoming season of the show will focus on Cassian as he joins the Rebel Alliance to take the fight against the Empire. With the season taking place four years before Rogue One, it will finally build up to an epic conclusion that will connect the film and the show together. The official logline for the season reads:

“Andor Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound."

Creator Tony Gilroy will be helming the season again. This will be his final project in the Star Wars universe.

