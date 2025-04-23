Andor season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Was Cassian able to save his friends?

Andor season 2 episode 3, alongside its first two episodes, premiered today on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Returning to the world of this gritty thriller set in the universe of Star Wars, the episodes see Cassian Andor once again taking the fight to the Empire, and this time doing it for the cause of the Rebellion.
In Andor season 2 episode 3, which is titled Harvest, fans get to see Andor in a difficult position. After being caught in a Rebel turf war on a different planet, he finds himself in a race against time to save his friends on Mina Rau who loom under the threat of the Empire
While he saves his friends in the episode, he suffers a major loss that will shape his journey throughout the season.
Warning: Spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor season 2 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.
Cassian saves his friends in Andor season 2 episode 3, but it also comes with a loss
In the opening episodes of Andor season 2, Cassian steals a Tie Fighter from an Imperial Base for Luthen and is on his way to meet an associate of his on a distant planet, but when he reaches there, he is caught up in a Rebel Turf war amidst the Maya Pei brigade. This leaves him out of contact with Bix and the others on Mina-Rau and under Imperial Threat.
In episode 3, Cassian escapes the Maya Pei Brigade and finally contacts Kleya, who tells him he can't return to Mina-Rau just yet due to an Imperial blockade being put on the planet. This leads to Cassian diverting the TIE Fighter to the planet, as Bix, Brasso, and Wilmon are just about to be arrested by Imps.
Andor makes it in time to save Bix and Wilmon, however, Brasso is unfortunately caught in the crossfire as he is shot down by a Stormtrooper while trying to escape. Leaving Cassian in shock, he leaves without his best friend, as Wilmon and Bix grieve the death of their close friend as well.
Mon Mothma finds herself in distress
In Andor season 2 episode 3, Mon Mothma finds herself under a lot of stress as well. With her daughter's marriage going on, she receives news that Tay has gone through not only some huge personal developments, but some business ones too, that have impacted him negatively. With Rebellion activity rising, his business took a massive hit, which made him feel betrayed by the same cause he supported.
Revealing that he needs Sculdun's support to move forward, Mon Mothma and Luthen try figuring out the best course of action. Mon also worries for her daughter as she tells her that if she doesn't want to go through the wedding, then she does have the choice to do so, but it ends with Leida giving her a cold shoulder. This further sends Mon down a spiral.
She is further tested when Luthen reveals that the only way to stop Tay from going to Sculdun is by taking him out of the game permanently, and having to grapple with the fact that she may just be losing her oldest friend, she goes through a breakdown. At the end of the episode, she can be seen dancing to escape from the reality of her situation.
Syril introduces Dedra to his mom
Andor season 2 quickly establishes that Syril and Dedra are now a couple following the events of season 1's finale. With Dedra returning from her Imperial meeting, she finally meets Syril's mother, Eedy, which doesn't exactly begin in an ideal manner. With Eedy being sarcastic towards Dedra, the two start their relationship with quite a rift.
However, when Syril leaves the room after feeling the tension in the air, Dedra confronts Eedy and tells her that she doesn't like the fact that Syril isn't giving her much attention. She then makes a deal that, for the sake of her son, she will make sure Syril visits her twice a month, and that Eedy shows Dedra some respect.
Andor season 2 episode 3 is currently streaming on Disney+.
Also read: 7 sci-fi shows to watch if you liked Andor