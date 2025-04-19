Andor Season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

After two years of waiting, Andor season 2 will finally air on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Premiering with its first three episodes on the day, the show will see the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor as he joins the Rebel Alliance to fight the Empire. The show will also be taking place four years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as season 2 leads up to the events of the film.
In Andor season 2, fans will not only be getting to see the return of Diego Luna, but a bunch of other cast members as well. From Stellan Skarsgard to Adria Arjona, it will be jam-packed with returning cast members from season 1.
However, aside from them, the show will be seeing the return of some actors and characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well. Here's the list of actors and characters set to appear in the upcoming season.
Cast and characters in Andor season 2 explored
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
Actor Diego Luna will be returning to portray Cassian Andor for the third and final time in Andor season 2. Previously, fans got to see him be reunited with Luthen Rael, and in season 2, he will be fully joining the Rebel Alliance.
Cassian's story here will focus on the buildup before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will follow him in the four years leading up to the film.
Diego Luna has appeared in films and shows such as Frida, Open Range, and Pan y Circo. He is also known for his role in Narcos: Mexico.
Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael
Actor Stellan Skarsgard will return as Luthen Rael in the upcoming season of Andor. A standout character from season 1 of the show, this time fans will get to see him working side-by-side with Cassian as the two try to make a dent in Empire's rule.
In the show, Luthen is a revolutionary leader who masks his operation operating on the side as an antique collector.
Skarsgard has appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Mamma Mia!, and more.
Adria Arjona as Bix
Actress Adria Arjona also returns as Bix in Andor season 2. In the show, she is a love interest and close friend of Cassian. She is also a mechanic who lives on Ferrex and initially helps Andor get off the planet.
In season 2 of the show, she will also work alongside Cassian in the Rebel Alliance as she puts everything on the line to make sure that she wins this battle.
Adria Arjona has appeared in Good Omens, Emerald City, Morbius, and more.
Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic
Almost a decade after last playing him in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, actor Ben Mendelsohn will return to play the role of Orson Krennic. A high-ranking official in the Empire, he helps oversee the construction of the first Death Star.
In the show, it remains unclear what his role will be like, but just like Andor, his story will also lead into the events of Rogue One.
Mendelsohn has starred in The Outsider, Bloodline, To Catch a Killer, and more.
Other cast members in Andor season 2
Here are the rest of the supporting cast members and the characters they play in the upcoming season of Andor:
- Kyle Soller as Syril Karn
- Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma
- Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
- Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha
- Varada Seth as Cinta Kaz
- Joplin Sibtain as Brasso
- Alan Tudyk as K-2SO
For further updates on Andor season 2, be sure to stay tuned with us.