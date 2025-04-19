Andor Season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

After two years of waiting, Andor season 2 will finally air on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Premiering with its first three episodes on the day, the show will see the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor as he joins the Rebel Alliance to fight the Empire. The show will also be taking place four years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as season 2 leads up to the events of the film.

Ad

In Andor season 2, fans will not only be getting to see the return of Diego Luna, but a bunch of other cast members as well. From Stellan Skarsgard to Adria Arjona, it will be jam-packed with returning cast members from season 1.

However, aside from them, the show will be seeing the return of some actors and characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well. Here's the list of actors and characters set to appear in the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

Cast and characters in Andor season 2 explored

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Image via Disney+)

Actor Diego Luna will be returning to portray Cassian Andor for the third and final time in Andor season 2. Previously, fans got to see him be reunited with Luthen Rael, and in season 2, he will be fully joining the Rebel Alliance.

Ad

Cassian's story here will focus on the buildup before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will follow him in the four years leading up to the film.

Diego Luna has appeared in films and shows such as Frida, Open Range, and Pan y Circo. He is also known for his role in Narcos: Mexico.

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael (Image via Disney+)

Actor Stellan Skarsgard will return as Luthen Rael in the upcoming season of Andor. A standout character from season 1 of the show, this time fans will get to see him working side-by-side with Cassian as the two try to make a dent in Empire's rule.

Ad

In the show, Luthen is a revolutionary leader who masks his operation operating on the side as an antique collector.

Skarsgard has appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Mamma Mia!, and more.

Adria Arjona as Bix

Adria Arjona as Bix (Image via Disney+)

Actress Adria Arjona also returns as Bix in Andor season 2. In the show, she is a love interest and close friend of Cassian. She is also a mechanic who lives on Ferrex and initially helps Andor get off the planet.

Ad

In season 2 of the show, she will also work alongside Cassian in the Rebel Alliance as she puts everything on the line to make sure that she wins this battle.

Adria Arjona has appeared in Good Omens, Emerald City, Morbius, and more.

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic (Image via Disney+)

Almost a decade after last playing him in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, actor Ben Mendelsohn will return to play the role of Orson Krennic. A high-ranking official in the Empire, he helps oversee the construction of the first Death Star.

Ad

In the show, it remains unclear what his role will be like, but just like Andor, his story will also lead into the events of Rogue One.

Mendelsohn has starred in The Outsider, Bloodline, To Catch a Killer, and more.

Other cast members in Andor season 2

Here are the rest of the supporting cast members and the characters they play in the upcoming season of Andor:

Ad

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Seth as Cinta Kaz

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

For further updates on Andor season 2, be sure to stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More