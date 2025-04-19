After two years, Andor is finally back! Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping that day. After that, three new episodes will be released each week. This will also be the final season of the series.

Fans can expect big moments—strong connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the growing fight of the Rebellion against the Empire, and the events leading up to Cassian Andor’s eventual fate.

Not only that, but fans will also get to see some iconic sequences like the Ghorman Massacre and more this time around as well.

Release timing for Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 explored

Andor season 2's first three episodes will premiere on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time on April 22, 2025. It will take over the place of Daredevil: Born Again on the streaming service, which ended its first season last Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

However, the episode will release at different times depending on where you live. Check the table below to see when it premieres in your region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 22, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3?

Fans can tune in for the first three episodes of season 2 on April 22, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Cast of Andor season 2 explored

The upcoming season of the show will see the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. He will also be joined by returning members such as Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O'Reilly, and more. The show also adds Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alumni Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk.

Here's the cast list for the upcoming season of the show:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Seth as Cinta Kaz

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

What's the plot of Andor season 2?

The upcoming season of the show will see Andor join the Rebel Alliance to take the fight to the Empire. It will pick up right after the events of season 1 and will focus on the four-year buildup to the events of Rogue One.

The official synopsis reads:

“Andor Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound."

Creator Tony Gilroy helms the season again. For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

